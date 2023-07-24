As part of his tour of the country, towards the process of defining the Defense of the 4T, Claudia Sheinbaum starts the last day of the first part of his tour of the 32 states of the Mexican Republic.

On his way to Colima, where he will have different meetings with the people, Claudia Sheinbaum was received at the Guadalajara International Airport to the rhythm of the traditional mariachiwho with the song ”Cielito Lindo”, encouraged all attendees to sing with the same voice.

Supporters from Jalisco, Colima, as well as tourists who arrived at the moment, showed their support for Sheinbaum Pardo with posters, hugs, applause and cheers shouting It’s an honor to be with Claudia today!

During his brief stay in Guadalajara this Sunday, those who met at the airfield took the opportunity to take some pictures, as well as to give him words of encouragement.

Claudia Sheinbaum will leave for Colima, where will have a meeting with young athletes from the entity at the Morelos Sports Unitwhile at 5:00 p.m. he will lead an informative assembly where he will spread a message in favor of the Fourth Transformation.

Haven’t you taken a tour of Amazon? Go on THIS LINK and check all the promotions.