The long race for the Mayor’s Office of Bogotá maintains its positions almost unchanged. Exactly one month before the elections, and still in the midst of the so-called ‘taking of Bogotá’ promoted by the Government of Gustavo Petro, Carlos Fernando Galán is consolidating himself at the top. The New Liberalism candidate remains first in all voting intention surveys, above Gustavo Bolívar, the president’s candidate, who is hot on his heels with the reinvigorated aspiration of Juan Daniel Oviedo. In the case of an unprecedented and probable second round, Galán so far looks unbeatable.

The measurements released this week confirm this panorama. In the most recent Invamer survey, with data collected between September 19 and 26, Galán (32.9%) is just over ten percentage points ahead of Bolívar (22.6%) and Oviedo (20.5%). , distances similar to those reflected by various polling firms. The former director of the National Administrative Department of Statistics, or DANE, who got up early to seek signatures as an independent, breathed a sigh of relief after the National Electoral Council decided to reject the lawsuit that asked to annul his candidacy. On a card without women or heir of Mayor Claudia López, the other candidates appear straggling in the distance.

In that three-way race, still open, there are two unavoidable conclusions facing the new second round for the capital of Colombia. According to the surveys, all scenarios are favorable to Galán, and unfavorable to Bolívar, by a wide margin. Oviedo, for his part, loses to the candidate of the New Liberalism and wins to the candidate of the Historical Pact.

The Historic Pact, the diverse left-wing coalition that propelled Petro’s arrival to power, is not resigned to losing Bogotá, despite its tradition of more than 20 years electing mayors who are a political counterweight to the president in power. Bolívar is the only Petrismo candidate with a chance of winning a major mayoralty, so the capital has become his last lifeline to avoid a devastating electoral setback. With the reforms stuck in Congress and his popularity in question, the left-wing president has made it clear for the umpteenth time that the street will continue to be the stage to stage popular support for his political project. Added to the “for life” march on Wednesday, with a proselytizing flavor, was the “taking of Bogotá” with which the self-proclaimed Government of change turned to three populous towns in Bogotá on Thursday and Friday: Kennedy, Suba and Engativá.

“That is improper participation in politics,” reacted Galán, who has managed to regroup the battered center around his aspiration, in a series of statements in which he vehemently asked President Petro to respect democracy. “I am going to continue campaigning defending Bogotá, not defending a national political project of one or the other, defending the citizens of Bogotá,” he promised. Several of the candidates joined in the criticism for what they consider undisguised favoring of the former senator of the Historical Pact.

Bolívar himself assured that he was marching as a citizen and not as a candidate, which is why he asked his followers to avoid carrying advertising alluding to his campaign in an effort to avoid controversy. Despite all his attempts to soften his image, he continues to arouse resentment in a good part of the electorate, with levels of rejection that weigh him down in an eventual ballotage for the second most important elected position in Colombia, after the Presidency.

The data from all the perception studies that ask who the respondent would never vote for, or about the unfavorability of the candidates, agree that the highest negative is Bolívar, emphasizes Carlos Andrés Arias, analyst and political advisor. In contrast, “Galán is the only one who has not carried out an exercise of delegitimizing the opponent based on the narrative,” and that makes him strong in second round scenarios, he values, since “he did not generate wounds in his construction of discourse in the Campaign”. In other words, it would not be difficult for him to add votes from the candidates eliminated in the first round.

Galán himself sees the unprecedented second round as a tool that seeks to unite Bogotá so that a mayor does not emerge with a precarious, very limited mandate, as happened in the past, with mayors who had only a third of the vote. “It will force the candidates not to dedicate themselves to dividing and attacking, but rather to building consensus… Anyone who dedicates themselves in the first round to attacking, dividing, attacking, to only thinking about egos, would have no chance of uniting the city in a second round,” he told this newspaper in an interview at the beginning of the campaign. His strategy has so far paid off.

