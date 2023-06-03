From Milan to Naples at the wheel of one Wasp. It is the somewhat crazy but very romantic feat accomplished by Corrado Lo soonfamous collector of Italian vintage cars and, among other things, among the excellent protagonists of the Volpe Argentata Exhibition 2023, an exhibition of historic cars scheduled at the Parco di Roma Golf Club on 25 June.

A gift from Piaggio…

However, here we are on another terrain, where the passion for engines and for collecting is combined with that for football. Indeed, it happens that the Vespa T5 that crossed half the peninsula, both the one that belonged to none other than Diego Armando Maradona, given to him by Piaggio on the occasion of the victory at the 1986 World Cup.

Numerous Italian vespa racing clubs await him

Thanks to Napoli’s conquest of its third championship, Lopresto has therefore decided to launch into one unique enterprise, making a journey aboard the historic vehicle once owned by the Pibe de Oro. And, needless to say, they were waiting for him along the way numerous Italian Vespa clubsnot only of faith and Neapolitan birth.

The arrival at the Maradona Stadium

Started from Marco Fumagalli’s Vespa Museum in Seregnothe NA 29 – this is how the Vespa that belonged to the greatest footballer of all time is known – after the stops in Lodi, Fidenza, Piacenza, Florence, Arezzo and escorted by vespisti members, arrived at the stadium in Naples in a riot of blue flags. To celebrate, once again, the victory of the 2023 championship.