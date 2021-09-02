Solari has made his America an effective team, made based on collective work, and although they are not a spectacular and overwhelming team as everyone should expect of them, without a doubt they are today the most balanced team in the Liga Mx, also solving the multiple casualties they have presented throughout the start of the tournament.
Atlas v America – Torneo Grita Mexico A21 Liga MX / Jam Media / Getty Images
Now, with Renato and Leo Suárez out for the rest of the tournament, in Coapa they have the possibility of reinforcing their squad with up to two signings that reinforce the attack on the right, the names that today are on the Azulcrema desk are the Venezuelan Darwis Machís and the Mexican Jürgen Damm. two very attractive names.
SD Huesca v Granada CF – La Liga Santander / Eric Alonso / Getty Images
These two hypothetical reinforcements would be ideal to make America’s squad even more the top contender for the Liga Mx title, as they would strengthen a sector where the team has many shortcomings and with two men with outstanding individual capabilities, whose great brake on their careers are injuries, but that, if they are full and in rhythm, they can make a big difference not only within Coapa, but in general in Liga Mx.
Leave a Reply