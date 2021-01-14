#AlertPollution Contaminated rivers or soils, abandoned industrial waste… Do you live near a polluted site?

Click here to alert us!

“Honey! I received my washable towels!” The one who brandishes under the nose of her husband at the very least surprised this fabric intended to replace the hygienic protections, it is Karine Anglade. Or rather the double that she created for herself. For two years, the young woman, graphic designer and illustrator living in the Loire, has published on social networks the drawings that inspire her on her journey towards a healthier life.

Full of humor and sensitivity, these slices of life are gathered on his page “My Bio Bubble “ and accompanied by worked texts that encourage reflection and discussion. “J‘likes to mix pictures with words and give meaning to creation “, she explains. Food, cosmetics, cracking, doubts, relationships with children, everything is a pretext for pencil strokes. Benevolent and guilt-free, we can easily identify with Karine and that’s also what pleases.

Use washable sanitary napkins rather than commercially purchased pads. (© Karine Anglade / Ma Bulle Bio)

“I have always drawn, remembers Karine. Today, it is for me the means to transmit a message and to share my experiences and why not, to ensure that others also share their experiences with me and that it is a common wealth. “ With nearly 9,000 subscribers on Facebook and 2,500 followers on Instagram, Karine was able to arouse debate within her community. “These exchanges are very important, she emphasizes. They allowed me to evolve. Even the hardest to take are constructive. I changed a lot of things with advice. I have discovered very inspiring people. “

It was when Elsa, 8, was born today, that Karine clicked. Becoming the parent of a little human being was also “be responsible for what we put in our body, on our skin, of values ​​to instill. I said to myself that I really had to change something “, says Karine, who had never really questioned herself about her mode of consumption before.

When I started I was almost too radical Karine Anglade

Then begins the quest for information, advice to consume better. And the least we can say is that it is not a long quiet river. “I had read a lot of things and I had the impression that there was no other way possible, that it was obvious “, remembers the young woman. Local and organic shopping, bulk, meat reduction, cosmetics and homemade cleaning products are now part of the daily life of the family. Pierre-Alain, her husband, then Elsa and Raphaël, her children, embarked on the adventure. But not everyone is ready then.

Buy organic and local in a nearby farm (M. Herenstein)

A few tweaks and hiccups later, including powdered toothpaste, honey masks or parsnip fries that were unanimously opposed, “Karine has found the formulas that satisfy everyone “, assures Pierre-Alain. If he did not follow in his wife’s footsteps for rinsing her hair with vinegar, he instead adopted solid shampoo. Elsa loves the new chocolate avocado cake and really enjoyed making soaps. As for his little brother, he manages, like a chef, the supply of worm peelings from the vermicomposter, installed on the balcony.

But that does not prevent cracking! The latest before the holidays, Kinder eggs bought for children by their father. “VSit doesn’t matter, Karine smiles. They need to have little asides that make them happy. Concessions are also part of the game! “

Each drawing is accompanied by a written reflection (Karine Anglade / Facebook)

Karine readily admits that she still has some way to go in her quest for a healthier life. Some reluctance looks like insurmountable barriers at the moment, such as the use of washable toilet paper. “Everyone does according to their time, their energy, their budget, their abilities she concludes. Some are rather comfortable with food, others with second-hand clothes, zero waste, management of renewable energies … We see so many things that seem perfect on the networks that we wonder where these people find the time to do it all! We all have constraints and we must not want to go too fast or do everything at the same time. “ This is the secret to success.