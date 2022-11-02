Of the 12 countries in South America, 9 will have leftist governments in 2023; Ecuador, Paraguay and Uruguay have right-wing leaders

With the victory in Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (EN) in the presidential election of Brazil against Jair Bolsonaro (PL), 9 of the 12 countries in South America will be led by leftist governments as of 2023. The nations will accumulate around 93.6% of the South American GDP (Gross Domestic Product).

According to data from world Bankin current values, the countries that will be governed by the left in 2023 added up to US$ 3 trillion of regional production in 2021. The nations governed by leaders of the right –Ecuador, Paraguay and Uruguay– accumulated US$ 204.5 billion in the same period.

The 1st country to elect a leftist ruler in this new wave was Argentina. In 2019, Alberto Fernández won the elections and defeated the right-wing candidate and then president Mauricio Macri.

At the time, there were 6 countries with right-wing leaders in South America. These nations were also responsible for 93% of the South American product that year. In current values, it corresponded to US$ 3.2 trillion.

Brazil has the largest GDP in the South American continent. In 2019, it contributed with 54.8% of regional production and, in 2021, with 50.1%. In current values, the collection was US$ 1.6 trillion and US$ 1.9 trillion, respectively.

THE Argentina is the 2nd country that produces the most in South America. In 2019, the nation was responsible for 13.3% of South American production, and in 2021, for 15.3%. The rates correspond in current values ​​to US$ 452.8 billion and US$ 491.5 billion, respectively.

In 2019, the Colombia was the 3rd largest regional producer. It contributed 9.5% of South American GDP. In current values, it totaled US$ 323.1 billion.

In 2021, the 3rd largest GDP was registered in the Chile. The country was responsible for almost 10% of the regional production, equivalent to US$ 317.1 billion.

THE Venezuela does not disclose domestic production data on a regular basis since 2014. Thus, the nation was not considered in the survey of the Power 360.

According to the projection of the IMF (International Monetary Fund), the country produced US$ 148.5 billion in 2021. Venezuela it has been ruled by the left since 1998, when Hugo Chávez assumed the presidency.

