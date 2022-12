The president-elect of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, with the president of the Superior Electoral Court, Alexandre de Moraes, during the graduation ceremony 🇧🇷 Photo: EFE/André Borges

The US economic news journal The Wall Street Journal published an article this Christmas Sunday (25) entitled “Lula’s return and the judicial threat to democracy in Brazil”. Signed by columnist Mary Anastasia O’Grady, who is a senior editor at the newspaper, the text states that Lula – “co-founder with the late Fidel Castro of the extreme leftist Foro de São Paulo – is telegraphing his intention to free up public spending, stop the privatization and roll back reforms aimed at curbing corruption”.

Although the economic measures have been frightening even more moderate supporters, O’Grady points out that, far beyond the expenses of “a populist president of the Workers’ Party”, Brazilians must fear as a “greater threat” the Supreme Court, “which is surpassing jurisdiction and disregarding the rule of law for political reasons without consequences”.

According to the article, the “highly politicized” Court is an open wound for a people that is losing confidence in its institutions. “When the Supreme Court becomes an ally of ideological and corrupt politicians, democracy is in grave danger. Brazil has arrived at such a moment”, warns the text, citing the 2019 STF decision that “shocked the nation” by freeing Lula from prison.