By Aluisio Alves

SÃO PAULO (Reuters) -The governor of São Paulo, Tarcísio de Freitas, defended this Wednesday, during a meeting in Brasília with President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, the privatization of the Port of Santos and asked for federal funds for the health area in the State.

“The governor spoke of the benefits for Baixada Santista with the privatization of the port, such as the construction of the Santos-Guarujá tunnel”, stated the communication from the São Paulo government by telephone.

Tarcísio, former Minister of Infrastructure in the government of Jair Bolsonaro, has the privatization of the port of São Paulo, under federal control, as one of his main goals. The process is stopped at the Federal Court of Accounts (TCU).

Unlike the Bolsonaro government, the Lula government has signaled its opposition to privatization.

The Minister of the Civil House, Rui Costa, said in an interview with journalists at the Planalto Palace that the government will seek “the best model for each investment”, including the Port of Santos.

“The term, if it is privatization, if it is concession, if it is PPP, we will identify for each project. What matters is attracting public and private investment to the country’s infrastructure,” he said.

“Are we interested in attracting private investment? Yes. We have some ports –Santos, Bahia– we are going to model to modernize the ports, attract investment, improve international trade, reduce transport and logistics costs, ”she added.

According to the SP government, Tarcísio also defended the privatization of the wholesale food center Ceagesp, also controlled by the federal government, in the meeting with Lula.

The governor also asked for federal resources for the health area, a sector that the São Paulo government classifies as worrying, given the large number of people waiting for surgeries, a number accumulated during the pandemic.

“There was a good conversation about the issue of financing for health”, added the communication from the government of São Paulo without giving further details.

(Additional reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu in BrasíliaEdition Alberto Alerigi Jr. and Pedro Fonseca;