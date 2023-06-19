According to the minister, the change in charge of Tourism will be dealt with this week; Lula will be in Europe until Friday

The Minister of Institutional Relations, Alexandre Padilhasaid on Monday (19.jun.2023) that the impasse with União Brasil regarding the command of the Ministry of Tourism will be dealt with in the coming days, even with the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) outside the country.

“We also spoke with Lula, who is traveling today, from the meetings we are due to have throughout the week with the leaders of several parties, especially União Brasil, to continue talking about a desire already expressed by the leaders of União Brasil to reformulate the Ministries. As I said, this topic is already on the government’s agenda and we can deal with it in the coming days”he said.

Lula leaves for Europe this Monday night (June 19). The petista has a meeting scheduled with Pope Francis, at the Vatican, on Wednesday (June 21). He will also meet Italian President Sergio Mattarella and French President Emmanuel Macron. The presidential entourage should leave for Brazil on Friday (June 23).

On Saturday (June 17), at lunch, Lula signaled to Sabino that the deputy will stay with Tourism, whose nomination is from União Brasil. The portfolio is currently headed by Daniela Carneiro. The minister, however, asked to disaffiliate from the party in April and, since then, the caption has demanded a change in leadership to allocate someone closer to the caption’s leadership.