While the president travels to China, Dilma assumes the presidency of the bank of the multilateral bloc. According to experts, the country should seek to regain prominence after diplomatic isolation during the Bolsonaro government. President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s trip to China, scheduled for this weekend, will have as one of the main agendas the resumption of discussions around the Brics group , which includes, in addition to Brazil and China, Russia, India and South Africa.

On Lula’s agenda is a visit to the financial institution of the multilateral bloc, the New Development Bank (NDB), in Shanghai, whose command will pass from the current president, the Brazilian Marcos Troyjo, appointed by Jair Bolsonaro, to the former president of the Republic. Dilma Rousseff.

The movement of the Lula government to change the presidency of the Brics bank, in the middle of Troyjo’s term (the rotating presidency of the NDB falls to Brazil until 2025), shows the concern of the PT administration to guarantee political alignment in the financial heart of the Brics. In addition, it refers to the importance given by the Planalto to the multilateral group.

According to experts heard by DW Brasil, these movements are linked to Brazil’s attempt to regain prominence in international relations, an area that was neglected during the Bolsonaro years, which also reflected within the country’s position within the Brics.

Moreover, in the midst of tensions between member countries, with Russia at war and disputes between India and China, one of the Lula government’s objectives is also to contribute to regaining the bloc’s relevance.

Brazil’s return to the international scene

Created in 2009, the multilateral group came in response to the financial collapse in the United States, which occurred a year earlier. The objective was to seek new spaces for cooperation outside US jurisdiction, as in other international organizations such as the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the World Trade Organization (WTO) and the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

According to Célio Hiratuka, economics professor and coordinator of the Brazil-China study group at Unicamp, the Brics fulfills the expectation that Brazil will resume a more active role internationally, after the isolation undertaken by the Bolsonaro government.

“As much as there are aspects of divergence between the member countries, such as India and China, there are points of convergence when everyone poses as possible demanders of new spaces in the global economy that are not placed in the more traditional multilateral organizations, where these countries of the Brics played a marginal role”, says Hiratuka. “Brazil will not give up using this space as an important instrument.”

Institutionally, the main achievement of the Brics was the creation of the NDB, in 2014, aimed at financing infrastructure projects. Since 2015, the Brics bank has already invested US$ 4 billion in projects in Brazil. “He is without a doubt the greatest achievement of the political grouping, and the importance that the Lula government has given to this is great, so much so that he nominated Dilma to occupy the position of president”, says Lucas Pereira Rezende, professor of the Department of Science UFMG policy.

“Financing needs to be sought and, in a world under tension as it is today, unlike 20 years ago, pragmatism is needed. You have to go where the opportunity is, which is why this quest to strengthen the Brics bank is very important”, explains Rezende. In addition to the five countries in the bloc, the NDB also recently admitted Bangladesh, Uruguay, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt as members.

China’s role

In recent years, however, a series of factors ended up reducing the synergy between the Brics members, either because of tensions between the members themselves or for reasons exogenous to the bloc: the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, political crises in South Africa South and in Brazil and territorial conflicts between India and China.

For Evandro Menezes de Carvalho, professor of international law and coordinator of the Center for Brazil-China Studies at FGV Rio, the Asian country has been practically the only one to propose agendas within the Brics. “The Brics have been carried by China in recent years. As long as China is interested, the Brics will go with it”, points out the jurist.

“When the Brics started, China still didn’t have all the protagonism it has today”, adds Hiratuka, from Unicamp. “But the return of interest from Brazil could be, yes, something that will give the Brics a little more impetus again.”

One of the platforms defended by China for the Brics is the expansion of members, with the inclusion of Argentina and Iran. The movement, which does not have as much support from the other four countries, meets the Chinese interest in increasing influence both within the bloc and outside it.

However, for Menezes de Carvalho, it is possible that Brazil will support the entry of other countries precisely to get out of the “inertia” and “passivity” that marked the country’s performance during the Bolsonaro government.

“Brazil will see that diplomatically it does not harm [no caso da Argentina]. There are other non-democratic countries that want to join the bloc, no problem, but it is good that other democratic countries join”, opines the FGV professor.

“But I believe that Brazilian diplomacy does not see this movement with good eyes, because perhaps it prefers this position of Latin American exclusivity, because, within the scope of the Brics, Brazil meets every year with two countries that are permanent members of the Council UN Security [China e Rússia] and with three atomic powers [China, Rússia e Índia].”

According to Hiratuka, if Brazil makes a major negotiation effort, it is possible that the current group will be maintained, without new members in the Brics. “I believe that China would not put its foot down, because it could mean an emptying in the other direction, pushing Brazil and India away, because these two countries are interested in maintaining a certain balance within the group”, says the Unicamp professor.

Greater political space

On the other hand, Menezes de Carvalho says that little has been done, apart from the NDB, to formalize the Brics. “I think it is the case that Brazil proposes an institutionalization of the Brics, formalizing a simplified international organization, with a simple administrative secretariat to coordinate all existing activities, the progress of initiatives”, he highlights. Brics, recalls Menezes, does not even have an official website.

He recalls that it is also important, in the current international context, for the Brics to recover the original agenda: a greater role for developing countries in the international political arena, with demands such as the inclusion of other countries in the bloc as permanent members of the Security Council of the UN, for example.

“Originally, the Brics emerged as a platform aimed at reforming the UN, the IMF, the World Bank and now recently the WTO. It is a reformist platform, which takes direction from developing countries”, he says. “This agenda is important, as is looking at other topics. But the block is becoming an organization that is difficult to access, and that is bad for it, as it erodes the credibility it had”, he concludes.