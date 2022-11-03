The arrival of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) at Palácio do Planalto in 2023 should bring, in the environmental area, the reactivation of the most important fund dedicated to the climate issue, a topic addressed by PT on several occasions during the electoral campaign.

The expectation is that the president-elect will put to use a resource of R$ 4.36 billion that has already been authorized for the fund aimed at environmental preservation, but which, according to a study carried out by the Institute of Socioeconomic Studies (Inesc), until today only executed R$ 564 million, equivalent to 13% of the total.

Linked to the Ministry of the Environment, the Climate Fund is the federal government’s financial instrument to demonstrate Brazil’s commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions. The topic gains greater relevance on the eve of yet another United Nations Conference on the subject (COP 27), which will take place in Egypt between November 6th and 18th.

The president of Egypt, Abdel Fattah El Sisi, invited Lula to participate in the event and the invitation was accepted. The information was confirmed by the national president of the PT, Gleisi Hoffmann. PT was invited to join the delegation of the governor of Pará, Helder Barbalho, on behalf of the Consortium of Governors of the Legal Amazon, and will take advantage of the event to reinforce his commitment to the environmental agenda to the world. Gleisi did not inform the dates of the trip, but said that the trip has already been decided. according to the Political Broadcast found out and reported earlier, Lula plans his trip for the second week of the event, between November 14th and 18th.

Data compiled by Inesc show that R$ 4.36 billion were authorized for investments in projects consistent with the Climate Fund. These resources come out of the Union’s coffers. Of this total, most (R$ 4.1 billion or 95%) was directed to the BNDES, for the bank to carry out the so-called “repayable loans”, which offer favorable conditions to those who take the resource. The remainder, R$ 233.9 million, or 5%, was left for the Ministry of the Environment to invest in “non-reimbursable” projects, that is, non-refundable.

The reality, however, is that little has been done. In the case of the Ministry of the Environment, of the R$ 233.9 million authorized, until September 2022, R$ 113.9 million (48%) were used. As for the resources authorized for BNDES to lend, only one fifth of the total was authorized, or R$ 450 million.

“It’s a very low execution. Adding the amounts effectively executed by the Ministry of the Environment with those disbursed by BNDES, there are only R$ 564 million out of a total of R$ 4.36 billion authorized in the Fund’s budget”, says Alessandra Cardoso, political advisor at Inesc.