The other day I ran into an old colleague from Luis Enrique, a player from the quarry of the Real Madrid whose last name begins with ‘B’ and who is fond of the Asturian, but whose name I omit out of discretion. “He’s a good kid, but stubborn”, he summed me up. The sentence came to mind after listening to Luis Enrique that “they will play Morata and ten more “. It was Kubala who made that expression famous. Ladislao Kubala was coach for 11 years (1969-1980) and had by law call the Selection at least one footballer from the province where he was going to play Spain. “Between 23 it doesn’t cost that much, it makes a lot of people happy and, above all, it is almost always justified because it will be bad if there is not at least one from an entire region that cannot be summoned. They will play one from the land and ten more”, He said.

Luis Enrique, in the blue fridge.

I remembered that when Luis Enrique left off the list to The Cartuja to Navas already Channels, one of one Seville and another from Betis. I thought times have changed. But ‘B’ made me see the light. With this panorama I only have two things sure: that today Morata will play (maybe together with Gerard, let’s not lose hope) and that Luis Enrique will see him sitting in his blue refrigerator, that armchair that seems Parsley Island in the middle of the sea, in the immensity of a technical area of ​​such size that it could host some maneuvers of the NATO.