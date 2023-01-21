Dt there would be a cold start was foreseeable. Just in time for the end of the Bundesliga winter holidays, which followed seamlessly after the World Cup break, ice and snow also returned to the Rhine-Main area. The 50,000 spectators who had found their way to the Frankfurt Arena despite the inhospitable weather conditions were mostly wrapped up in hats, scarves and gloves to brave the goose bumps atmosphere. The football they were presented with in the ninety minutes only occasionally helped warm the hearts of those who felt sympathy for the winning team.

After a break of almost ten weeks in competition, the bumpy performance of the Hessians only partially fulfilled the general expectations. Thanks to a strong finish, Frankfurt still managed to win 3-0, and towards the end the supporters applauded successful scenes particularly eagerly in order to actively counteract the otherwise threatening frosty torpor. The Hessians improved their tally to 30 points after 16 match days – a club record since the introduction of the three-point rule in 1995.

“The victory was not deserved at this level,” Eintracht coach Oliver later admitted realistically, although he was happy about “nice goals”. They were scored by Jesper Lindström (22′) and Rafael Borré (84′), who came on as a substitute during the second half, and Aurelio Buta (90’+1′). The result, which allowed Frankfurt to climb into second place in the table, was no less realistically rated by defender Christopher Lenz as “nice”, even though the way it came about did not look worth seeing: “We have to be happy the way it happened.”

Anyone who had speculated that the Champions League starter would make short work of the tail light quickly saw a lesson. Eintracht left a fickle impression right from the start, which had nothing in common with the often goal-oriented approach on previous occasions. Much of the offensive remained piecemeal. Slight ball losses, mistakes without opponent pressure and unclean pass relays, in which neither the speed nor the accuracy were right, led to a less than impressive performance on slippery grass. Glasner’s people were fortunate that they now have a number of individual talents in their ranks who can make the difference with a single action.







More class than Schalke

Before the break, Lindström, who was already bursting with energy during the pre-season in Dubai, slipped into the role of trailblazer. After a pass from Randal Kolo Muani, who had a cold (and was later replaced because of it), who threw the Gelsenkirchen defense out of order by shifting to the right, the Dane went straight into the penalty area. With a powerful shot, he didn’t give keeper Alexander Schwolow a chance to save (22nd minute). Lindström’s individual performance was an expression of a single-minded effectiveness that Schalke didn’t have.

They repeatedly managed to involve the Frankfurters in duels and to secure the ball through consistent boarding, but their numerous advances ran out of air in the last few meters. After about half an hour, they had three promising chances to equalize within minutes, but Simon Terodde failed with a header at the fast-reacting Kevin Trapp (28th), Soichiro Kozuki hit the post (32nd), while Marius Bülter hit the ball shot wide to the left (33′).



Mission accomplished: Rafael Borre and Eintracht Frankfurt win against Schalke.

Immediately after the change of sides, Eintracht was pleased to note that they knew what was probably the most stable goalkeeper at the moment between their posts: Kozuki failed again after a free kick with a header from close range by the remarkable parrying Trapp (46th).







“We had the opportunity to see a different course of the game,” said Schalke coach Thomas Reis soberly, instead he had to point out two “individual” mishaps in the same breath that made sure that there was nothing for him and his family except “some praise”. to take to the infirmary. The fact that the Frankfurters are now leading the group of Bayern hunters directly behind the leaders of the table did not lead Glasner to inappropriate conclusions.

The perspective is right

But on the contrary. The Austrian rightly pointed out that “we won’t score as many points if we continue like we did today”. Eintracht got off to a good start, now it’s time for analysis and fine-tuning. According to Glasner, it is not important what the Frankfurt football world looks like at the end of January, but in May, when the final accounts are settled.

And the perspectives, which is also one of the insights of the cold afternoon in the city forest, have definitely not gotten worse. Officially, it’s still the preliminary round – there are many events to show that they can do it better.

The next two away games will be tough: This Wednesday, the Frankfurters have to play at SC Freiburg before the duel with the leaders in Munich awaits them next weekend. The happy ending on Saturday at least allows them to approach the difficult tasks without additional pressure.