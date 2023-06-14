Readjustments began in March 2022, when the rate was still in the range of 0% to 0.25%

O Fed (Federal Reserve, the Central Bank of the United States) interrupted this Wednesday (June 14, 2023) a sequence of increases in the country’s interest rate. The readjustments began in March 2022, when it was still in the 0% to 0.25% range.

With the decision of the US monetary authority, rates will continue in the range of 5% to 5.25%. From March 2022 to May 2023 (1 year and 2 months), the increase was 5 percentage points. Here’s the full from the Fed’s statement (98 KB, in English).

The decision was taken after the country’s inflation slowed down. The CPI (Consumer Price Index, its acronym in English) registered a rate of 4% in the accumulated 12 months until May. The Fed’s annual target is 2%.

In February 2022, before the 1st announcement of interest rate hikes made by the Fed in this cycle of monetary tightening, the country’s annual inflation was 7.9%, reaching a peak of 9.1% in June of last year (the highest level since 1981) and slowed down in May 2023 to 4% in May 2023.

FED COMMUNICATION

The Fed said this Wednesday (June 14, 2023) that recent indicators suggest that economic activity continues to expand at a modest pace. Job creation has been robust in recent months and the unemployment rate has remained low. He pondered that inflation remains high.

The US monetary authority is also aiming to achieve maximum employment beyond the 2% rate of inflation. “Keeping the target range stable at this meeting allows the board to assess additional information and its implications for monetary policy.“, he said.

If the Fed raised interest rates by another 0.25 percentage points, the rate would reach the highest level since January 2001. Despite not having raised the level, the Central Bank of the United States stated that interest rates are high and there is still a tightening of monetary policy.

The Fed stated that it will still continue to monitor the scenario and is “prepared“to adjust the monetary policy stance as appropriate”in the event of risks arising that could prevent the achievement of its goals”.