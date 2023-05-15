Acquisition on an emergency basis is 1.3 million units; Ministry predicts regularization by June

The Ministry of Health informed this Monday (May 15) it signed a contract for the emergency purchase of 1.3 million units of fast-acting insulin analogue (aspart molecule) to guarantee supply to the SUS network (Sistema Único de Saúde).

The amount, according to the portfolio, is sufficient for the treatment of more than 67,000 patients. The prediction, however, is that the 1st delivery will be made by July 9th. “The Ministry of Health maintains negotiations with the distributor to anticipate part of the quantity”.

In a note, the folder cites “acquisition difficulty” rapid-acting insulin analogue, indicated for the treatment of diabetes mellitus type 1, which concentrates 5% to 10% of people diagnosed with the disease.

The communiqué lists, in addition to the international emergency purchase of the input, other measures to avoid shortages in the public network, including the relocation of existing stocks between states and the authorization of purchase by state health departments with reimbursement by the government.

“It should be emphasized that the country is facing a scenario of lack of national production of analogue fast-acting insulin in a sustainable way capable of meeting national needs”, highlighted the ministry.

“The expectation, based on constant dialogue with state health departments and intense monitoring by the ministry in partnership with Conass [Conselho Nacional de Secretários de Saúde], is that it is possible to maintain the equal supply in the SUS network until the beginning of June from the relocation between the federated entities. In addition, the Ministry of Health has been reimbursing the states that have a current agenda for the direct purchase of the drug.”

The folder reinforced that the most consumed regular insulins, indicated for patients with type 2 diabetes and other types, are with “adequate stock” and that the case of the fast-acting insulin analogue is being treated “with highest priority” together with national and international suppliers to guarantee the service to the population.

With information from the Brazil Agency.