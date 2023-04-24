The Prime Minister of Italy, Giorgia Meloni, said last Tuesday (18) that her government is preparing measures to “encourage families to bring children into the world. According to the Italian news agency ANSA, the statement came in response to demographic statistics indicating that the number of births in the country last year was the lowest since the unification of Italy. On average, there were seven births per thousand inhabitants, while the number of deaths was 12 per thousand citizens in the same period.

To reverse this situation, the recently sworn-in Giorgia Meloni relies on the Ministry of the Family, Birth rate and Equal Opportunities, led by Eugenia Roccella, known for her work on Family Day, a pro-life Catholic group.

Italy’s low birth rates even caught the attention of Twitter CEO Elon Musk, who earlier this month tweeted simply: “Italy is disappearing.”

However, the case of the European country is far from rare. A China also reported that its population had fallen for the first time in 60 years. In 2022, there were just 6.77 births per 1,000 people, down nearly 10% from 2021. In January, the BBC reported on an interview given by a senior health official in Beijing, Yang Wenzhuang, to a local magazine, in which he urged Chinese officials to find ways to increase births in the country, including “making bold innovations” in dealing with child care and education costs. To reverse the country’s one-child policy until 2016, provinces like Sichuan are now allowing unmarried women to register a birth and unmarried people to raise a family, enjoying social benefits previously reserved for legal unions.

Another country that is facing a serious birth crisis is the Japan. In January, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government announced a 2023 budget of $12.7 billion to support measures to help families raise and plan for children. These measures include a monthly subsidy of US$38 for each child under 18 and free daycare fees for second children until the children are two years old. There is no minimum income for families to receive these aids.

Japan’s total population shrank by 0.43%, or about 538,000 people, last year. The world’s third-largest economy also recorded fewer than 800,000 births in 2022, a rate not expected before 2030, according to Japan’s National Institute of Population and Social Security Research.

On the occasion of the disclosure of these figures, the Prime Minister, Fumio Kishida, addressed the country’s legislators, saying that the country is “on the verge of not being able to maintain social functions”, pointing out that it is necessary to resolve the issue now or never. “Thinking about the sustainability and economic and social inclusion of our nation, we place support for raising children as the most important policy of our government”, said Kishida.

global trend

Hilary J. Holbrow, assistant professor of Japanese Politics and Society at Indiana University Bloomington, argues that the case of these countries is not an “aberrant curiosity”, but rather examples of nations that already face challenges that most other rich countries will face in brief. “What makes Japan unusual is not that fertility rates are low, but that the fertility rate fell below replacement (2.1 births per woman) in the early 1970s, earlier than in most other countries. rich countries”, she explains in an opinion article published in the newspaper Nikkei Asiain response to worrying Japanese statistics.

According to the professor’s analysis, the implementation of benefits, such as paternity leave extended to 12 months and the guarantee that women will receive between 50% and 67% of their regular salary while they are on leave, helped Japan to advance in this matter, but it was not enough. “Unless governments also invest in public health and preparedness for the next pandemic, protect their citizens from economic volatility and establish peaceful relations with their neighbors, fertility rates will continue to fall,” explained the professor.

The statistics are frightening. According to the most recent population projection for this century made by the UN Economic and Social Council, the global population will begin to shrink in 2086. However, large economies that are more advanced in this process — as is the case of Italy, Japan and China — will lose by 2100 between 37% and 46% of their current population.

Some studies point to a more drastic scenario. Researchers at the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington published a population projection in the journal lancet, in which 23 nations — including Spain, Portugal and Thailand — are expected to see their populations halve by 2100. The study also shows that countries will have as many people turning 80 as people born. Researchers expect the number of people on the planet to peak at 9.7 billion around 2064, before dropping to 8.8 billion by the end of the century.

If this analysis is correct, the population of Italy in 2100 will be 28 million people, which is close to the current population of Nepal.

It is estimated that the population of Vernazza, a fishing village in northwest Italy, is currently less than 750 inhabitants, representing a reduction of around 30% since the beginning of this century. | Anders Jildén/Unsplash

Extinction?

Although they are world powers, the case of these countries is not the most serious. Intense migratory flows, combined with low fertility rates and socioeconomic conditions, threaten countries such as South Korea, Bulgaria, Jamaica and the territory of American Samoa with social collapses by the end of this century, with population reductions ranging from 53% to 70 %. They are already experiencing some of the highest rates of population shrinkage in the world, with the exception of countries involved in armed conflict, and by 2100 they will be among the nations with the greatest population losses.

Paul Morland, British demographer and author of the book “Tomorrow’s People: The Future of Humanity in Ten Numbers” (The People of Tomorrow: The Future of Humanity in Ten Figures, in free translation), explains that it is not necessary to reach extinction for population shrinkage to cause profound social changes. “Small cities will be abandoned and isolated. It will no longer be worth investing in roads to connect them, for example. Governments will have less revenue and, at the same time, costs with pensions and ever-increasing health systems”, he exemplifies in an interview with Gazeta do Povo. “It is a long way until the last person decides not to have children. We can even make a mathematical projection of when the last Korean or Italian would turn off the light, but long before that they would no longer be functional countries. And what comes after this societal meltdown is what we’re all wondering.”

The most emblematic case is that of South Korea, which has the lowest fertility rate in the world. In the capital, Seoul, the ratio of births to each woman of reproductive age is 0.59. But this is not the only striking data that the country boasts: the local government estimates that about 3% of Koreans aged 19 to 39 are “lonely” — a definition for people who, for mental health, financial and family reasons, choose to spend their lives isolated from any social interaction. In addition, South Korea tried to change, last month, the workday limit from 52 to 69 hours a week, but had to backtrack after protests linked precisely to the quality of life and the creation of new families.

The South Korean government has spent nearly $210 billion over the past 16 years to climb out of the top ranking of countries with the lowest fertility rate, but has so far failed to reverse the trend. Reasons listed by the South Korean population for avoiding pregnancy include the volatility and competitiveness of the labor market, gender discrimination in competition for jobs, low levels of social mobility and the high costs of raising a child.

According to the UN Economic and Social Council, if current trends continue, South Korea’s population will be 53.5% smaller by 2100, with around 24 million people, roughly the same number of people living in Greater San Paul.

Departures

Although demographic reduction is a trend, some countries have indicators that are less shocking than others. The United States, Canada, Australia, in addition to the Nordic countries, are some examples of nations that will maintain small population growth, within the replacement rate, according to UN statistics.

Migratory flows that target these countries as a destination help to explain these parameters, in addition to public and labor policies such as extended parental leave, in addition to state economic incentives for new families.

However, for Paul Morland, these two outlets are limited. The demographer believes that migration may bridge gaps in the labor market temporarily, but once population decline becomes a global challenge, flows should decline. “We cannot depend on other countries to get pregnant for us. There is also something immoral about this, about choosing the ‘children we want’. I think this will be as unacceptable in a few years as imperialism”, he argues. “The second issue is that migrations always cause a backlash, because people don’t want such a quick ethnic change from their group.”

Another issue posed by the expert is that state financial incentives depend on resources that will be increasingly scarce in this scenario, reducing the effectiveness of goods and services in the equation. “Public policy is important to reverse this, but a cultural revolution is also needed. If we want to avoid a social meltdown, we need to change the anti-natalist attitude and the idea of ​​small families. The interpretation of multiculturalism, feminism and environmentalism need not be anti-natalist in modern societies”.