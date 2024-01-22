A new law proposed by the Central Propaganda Department of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) came into force this month with the aim of imposing a more patriotic education on the country's young people, following the values ​​of communism and the leader of the Chinese dictatorship, Xi Jinping, in the face of an increasingly strong scenario of youth's lack of interest in politics.

The “Patriotic Education Law”, as it was called, is the CCP’s newest strategy to “increase national unity”, joining other State norms that limit the influence of religion and ideologies that go against what the Chinese regime imposes. For the party, love for the country and the State needs to be incorporated into work and study for all audiences, from the youngest children to workers in all sectors.

In December, a Beijing propaganda spokesman said during a press conference that the purpose of the then project was “to help China unify thoughts and rally the people's strength for the great cause of building a strong and rejuvenated country.” .

One of the main areas addressed by the 37-clause law is formal instruction. According to the standard, professionals from all areas of training must be influenced to demonstrate “patriotic feelings and behaviors that bring glory to the country”. To this end, the communist regime introduced widespread patriotic education at every stage and at all levels of education.

The new rules will be integrated into school subjects and teaching materials in all types of institutions. And the indoctrination continues at home, where families are now forced to guide their children and encourage them to participate in “patriotic activities”, whether at school or any other place they routinely attend.

Cultural environments, such as museums and libraries, must also be prepared for patriotic education. Xi's dictatorship proposes in legislation “the encouragement of visits to tourist destinations that inspire love for the country.”

Schools are obliged to organize trips for students to visit places that are linked to the history of the regime. Outings outside the classroom already existed, however, they are now officially a necessity imposed by the regime.

The religious environment, which has already suffered constant harassment from Xi Jinping's government since its arrival in power in 2012, also has the duty to “strengthen the patriotic feeling in its followers”, making love for the Chinese State one of the themes that they need to be present in the teachings of the churches.

China's new patriotic education includes “ideology, politics, history and culture, national symbols, national unity and ethnic solidarity, national security and defense, and the deeds of the country's heroes and role models,” according to proposal information released by the agency Chinese state news Xinhua.

Despite being a generic law that reaches the entire Chinese population, when it was proposed in Parliament, the set of rules highlighted youth education. According to the text, “while stipulating that all citizens must undertake patriotic education, the project highlights the education of children and young people”.

Some issues that contributed to the creation of the legislative norm are the drop in the country's birth rate last year, which reached one of the lowest historical levels for the second year in a row – a reduction of 0.15 percent of the population compared to the previous year. previous; the strict control at the time of the pandemic that provoked an unprecedented effervescence of protests across the country against Xi's government and its measures; and China's economic downturn, linked to youth unemployment, which are also challenges for the CCP-led dictatorship.

The unemployment rate among the Chinese workforce aged between 16 and 24 reached 21.3% in June last year, compared to 17.3% in January, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics. Beijing.