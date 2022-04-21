Poland’s health minister said on Tuesday (19) that he will not receive or pay for more vaccines against Covid-19 that are part of the European Union supply contract. This decision by the Warsaw government paves the way for a legal battle with drugmakers.

“At the end of last week, we used the force majeure clause and informed both the European Commission and the main vaccine producer that we refused to receive the vaccines at this time and that we also refused to pay for them,” Minister Adam Niedzielski told broadcaster TN24. . “The consequence of this will be a legal dispute, which is already taking place,” he added.

+ More than 84 million Brazilians were vaccinated with the booster dose against covid

The Polish Health Minister explained that the government cannot terminate the vaccine supply contract directly because the contract was established between the European Commission and the pharmaceutical companies.

The value of the contract for the supply of vaccines until the end of 2023 with one of the pharmaceutical companies is estimated at more than six billion zlotys (about 1.3 billion euros).

One of Poland’s problems is the low rate of vaccination compared to other European Union countries. This means that Poland has a surplus of vaccines, having donated or sold doses to other countries in previous circumstances.

In Poland, 59% of the population was inoculated with two doses of the immunizer against Covid-19 and 31% of the population received the booster dose. Percentages below those of the European Union, which are 72.5% for the two doses and almost 53% for inoculation with the booster dose.

