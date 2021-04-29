A collector for a refrigeration company was shot in the arm after being attacked by four armed criminals for robbery, with whom they shot each other in Tristán Suárez, Ezeiza.

The incident happened on Tuesday but it transpired this Thursday and occurred on Blas Parera Street, when two employees of Grupo Paj, a company dedicated to the sale in refrigerators, were victims of an attempted robbery.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers from the Cuatro Bocas sub-police station encountered a man, identified as Adrián Nievas (40), shot in the left arm, while his partner had not suffered injuries.

When interviewing both, the men said that they were moving an armored Toyota Hilux truck when they were surprised by four armed men who were in a gray Land Rover truck.

The criminals had on bulletproof vests and, when getting out of their vehicle, they did at least 10 shots with long guns. At that moment, Nievas, who is carrying a weapon, responded to the attack with a Para-Ordnance model P-14 semiautomatic pistol.

Without specifying the robbery, the criminals escaped in their vehicle. For his part, the victim was transferred in a SAME ambulance to the Ezeiza Zonal Hospital.

The prosecutor Carlos Hassan, from the decentralized Functional Instruction Unit (UFI) 2 of Ezeiza, intervenes in the investigation, who ordered the relief of the security cameras in the area to find the criminals.

With information from Télam

GL