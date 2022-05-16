The drop in retail sales was 11.1% and industrial production, 2.9%; Unemployment rose to 6.1%

China reported this Monday (May 16, 2022) a sharp drop in retail sales and industrial production in April. The strict “covid zero” health policy closed major cities, such as Beijing and Shanghai, and impacted the country’s economic activities.

Retail sales plunged 11.1% in April 2022 compared with the same month a year ago, according to data from the NBS (National Bureau of Statistics). In March, the sector had registered a fall of 3.5%.

Industrial production, on the other hand, fell by 2.9% in April compared to the same month of the previous year.

Reflecting the crisis, unemployment in China rose to 6.1%, up 0.3 percentage points from March. The unemployment rate among the youngest, aged 16 to 24, was almost 3 times higher: 18.2%.

Fixed asset investment in the first 4 months of the year increased by 6.8% over the previous year. Investment in real estate, on the other hand, decreased by 2.7%, while that of the manufacturing industry grew by 12.2% and that of infrastructure, by 6.5%.

Investment in non-rural fixed assets rose 6.8% in the period from January to April compared to the same period in 2021. The result represents a deceleration compared to the 9.3% increase from January to March this year compared to the previous year .

the “theThe increasingly bleak and complex international environment and the biggest shock of the Covid-19 pandemic at home obviously exceeded expectations and further downward pressures on the economy continued to build”, said the statistics department in communiqué.

Also according to the department, the impact of covid is temporary and the economy “must stabilize and recover” coming soon.

The city of Shanghai announced Sunday (May 15) that it will begin allowing restaurants to gradually reopen. In a statement made on Monday (May 15), he said that the city intends to return to normal life in mid-June.