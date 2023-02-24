If you are looking for cheap flights, Hopper is the perfect app for you. This platform works like a travel agency that partners with airlines, hotels, vacation homes and car rental companies to offer discounts and exclusive offers. Also, as a first time user, you will receive an eight dollar discount. With a color code, you will be able to see how the discounts for a specific date range so you know when you’ll pay 25, 17, or 13 percent less.

