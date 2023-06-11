Sunday, June 11, 2023, 4:24 p.m.



With lights and sirens. This is how the Local Police of Murcia wanted to say goodbye to little Martín, 8 years old, who died this Saturday due to an incurable tumor.

“This morning we have said our last goodbye to Martín, just as he would have liked, escorted by our colleagues from the Motorcycle Group with lights and sirens,” the Murcia Local Police wrote on their Twitter account.

“Fly high, little Charmander. Your memory will last among us », the police force has said goodbye, referring to the Pokémon character with which they referred to Martín in an affectionate way.

Martín, a local from Molina de Segura, suffered from diffuse intrinsic trunk glioma (DIGP), an incurable tumor. Since his diagnosis, in October last year, he and his family have fought and mobilized Murcian society to demand more research. His cry, through social networks and a change.org campaign, reached Frank Cuesta, his idol, who did not hesitate to visit him a little over a week ago.