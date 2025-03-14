Melody premieres new version and video clip of That divathe song with which this 2025 will represent Spain in Eurovision. With a Simultaneous premiere on all RTVE channels —The 1, the 2, 24 -hour channel, Clan, RNE and RTVE Play -, Fans of the Festival have been able to know first hand this reissue of the subject.

Although in its beginning it self -proclaims “of the world the rumbera”, in the new version of That diva It has markedly filed the most racial parts of its original production, such as Spanish guitar toe, In favor of more techno arrangements.

This is One of the most notable changes That the bulk of the public has been able to discover, although it is true that the audio track had already leaked through social networks since the morning.

“Cleaner, more current and most exportable” were the most repeated words after the private listening that the public entity offered to the press last Monday and in which, like tonight for everyone, the Videoclip directed by Mario Ruiz, which will also be its artistic director in Basel (Switzerland).

Under the controls now of the British duo of producers Red Triangle, collaborators in the past of artists such as Rauw Alejandro, Camila Cabello or James Arthur, the changes are very noticeable since the start.

Replaced by a more ethereal string section, in those first seconds The Spanish guitar rash and the coup of Castañuelas disappear that precedes the singer, which also passes in her way of focusing the folk diva melody to a more operatic, with fewer flowers.

Even so, There are slight notes that continue to identify the origin of the Sevillian artist During the song and in the end, but the set is generally updated with a more contemporary production and less similarities with the Mexican pop two Mmiler of Gloria Trevi.

Among the novelties, the possibility that, as Melody improvised in his performance in Benidorm Fest, andXCLAME instead of singing the last “brave and powerful”.





As RTVE reported and you can see in the video clip, Melody’s company will also change on stagewith three and not five male dancers (including his own choreographer, Álex Bullón) and two dancers, including the media Vicky Gómez.

Together they dance on a dark techno base that acts as a musical mattress to the new version, also of a scenic motive in the video clip, especially on the bridge to the final part, where Melody’s sustained length has remainednow longer, and the complicated choreographic turn of the auction that could be seen in Benidorm.