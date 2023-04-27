Advocates for the rights of people with disabilities filed a federal lawsuit this week to overturn the California medical assisted dying lawarguing that recent changes make it easier for terminally ill people whose deaths are not imminent to commit suicide with prescription drugs.

California’s original law, which allows terminally ill adults to get prescriptions for life-ending drugs, was passed in 2016. Advocates say the revised version that went into effect last year removes crucial safeguards and violates Constitution of the United States and the law known in English as the American with Disabilities Act.

The plaintiffs argue that it is more likely that the People with disabilitiesand racial and ethnic minorities use deadly drugs because those groups are less likely to receive adequate medical and mental health care.

Advocates fear that the vulnerable people They may be pressured to take their own life by family members or caregivers, or they may feel pressured themselves because they do not want to be a burden.

The lawsuit contends that California’s approach, known as the End of Life Option Act, dates back to the discredited practice of eugenicswhich once sought to prevent people with disabilities and other minority groups from reproducing.

The system “moves people with terminal disabilities away from mental health care, medical care and disability supports, and closer to death by suicide under the pretext of ‘mercy’ and ‘dignity’ at death“, the lawsuit argues. The terminal illness required for assistance is, by definition, a disability under the American with Disabilities Act, it says.

Advocates for the law rejected those claims. “We will do everything we can to ensure that the law stays in place,” Kevin Diaz, director of legal advocacy for Compassion & Choices, a group that has backed the California laws, said in a statement.

Díaz added that there was broad public support for the “medical aid in dying of terminally ill adults, who are destined to die and just want the option of dying in peace, rather than suffering needlessly.”

Sean Crowley, a spokesman for the group, pointed to a 2007 study of the practice in Oregon and the Netherlands that found “no evidence of increased risk” for vulnerable groups.

Michael Bien, a lawyer for the plaintiffs, said the law violates constitutional guarantees of equal protection and due processdesigned to protect people from discrimination and exclusion.

Bien is one of the attorneys who brought the lawsuit on behalf of the United Spinal Association, which has at least 60,000 members with spinal cord injuries or who use wheelchairs, including 5,000 in California; Not Dead Yet, which opposes the assisted dying by a doctor; the Institute for Patient’s Rights, which advocates for people at the end of life facing health care disparities; and Communities Actively Living Independent & Free, an independent living center in Los Angeles County.

He well pointed out the statistics that show inequalities in infant and maternal mortality, and deaths from covid-19.

“This is how our system works, and end-of-life care has exactly the same problems,” Bien said.

People who choose to use physician-supplied medications to end their lives may not realize that they could instead receive help control painwhich could include sedation that can render them unconscious, said Ingrid Tischer, one of two individual plaintiffs in the lawsuit.

“It really creates two classes of people” based on whether they are perceived to be terminally ill, said the 57-year-old Berkeley resident. “One side gets (suicide) prevention, the other side gets a prescription (to end life). And that’s discriminatory.”

Tischer was born with a type of muscular dystrophy, a progressive disease which now makes it hard for you to breathe: you must use a walker or a wheelchair.

“I want the care that people receive at the end of life, including mine, to be much better,” he said. “And I don’t want assisted suicide to become America’s new way of dying.”

California is one of 10 states that have so-called aid-in-dying laws. . the others are Colorado, Hawaii, Maine, Montana, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oregon, Vermont, and Washington .

Bien said his clients were looking for a way to challenge the laws and settled on the 2022 California statute because it removed safeguards from the original law.

These revisions reduced the minimum required waiting period between when patients must make two oral requests for medication from 15 days to 48 hours. The lawsuit notes that, by contrast, California has a 10-day cooling-off period between purchasing a gun and possessing it. also removed the requirement that patients make a written certificate within 48 hours before taking drugs to end their lives.

Proponents of the revised law said those safeguards had become unnecessary and time-consuming barriers, and that other protections were kept in the statute. Compassion & Choices, which advocates for assisted dying laws, cited a 2017 study that found that 21% of people died or became too sick to follow the steps. Supporters of the law said they were not aware of any abuse or coercion.

The lawsuit argues that applicants could live indefinitely with proper medical care may be considered terminally ill people and therefore eligible for the drugs if they are likely to die within six months without that care. He says that could include patients with diabetes who refuse insulin or people with kidney disorders who refuse dialysis.

He well quoted a doctor in Colorado who wrote in a medical journal that she had advised two anorexia patients to take prescription drugs to end their lives. Compassion & Choices said that breaks the law.

Under California law, even doctors unwilling to help patients end their lives are required to document the patient’s request, which still counts as the first of two required oral requests. The Christian Medical & Dental Association sued over that requirement, and a federal judge blocked that part of the law in September. The state is appealing the ruling.

The California Attorney General’s Office had no immediate comment on the lawsuit, and the law’s author, Democratic state Sen. Susan Talamantes Eggman, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Join our chat and receive more Health News on WhatsApp