On Date 22 of the Italian Serie A, Inter receives Lazio and is faced with a litmus test. After their elimination from the Italian Cup, Lautaro Martínez’s team is faced with the chance to be left alone at the top, after the unexpected defeat of Milan on Saturday at the hands of Spezia who is 13th in the table.

On the other hand, yesterday Juventus also fell against Napoli and, although those of Turin add 42 points in the standings (over 47 of Inter who have not played yet and 49 of Milan), Cristiano Ronaldo’s team is always a He threatens and with a good final sprint he would be encouraged to fight for his championship number 9 in a row.

Although these decisive stops have not been favorable for Conte’s men lately, the statistics at Giuseppe Meazza are more than favorable for the Milanese: out of ten games played at home, they won 9, drew one and lost another.

Neroazzurro comes from beating Fiorentina (2-0, away) and thrashing Benevento (4-0, at home) and comes to the match with seven points more than Lazio who also won their last two games with Cagliari ( 1-0 at home) and Atalanta (3-1 at home).

A more than interesting game is coming for this new date of the Italian Calcio because, to the chance of having a new leader in the league, it is added that Inter is starting with its luxury forward, Romelo Lukaku and Lautaro Martínez, which always generates the interest of Argentines.