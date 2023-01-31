Kamal Salem, a resident of the village of Kafr Al-Shobak, told Sky News Arabia about his organization of that visit, saying: “We started the experiment in 2021 with a limited number of people, then we provided 6 buses the previous year, but this time we were surprised by the influx of Hundreds of children and their families participated in the visit, which necessitated the preparation of 14 buses to prevent overcrowding.

Cultural adventure

The anesthesiologist and intensive care doctor adds: “We received huge phone calls after announcing the visit through the local community development association in the village, some of them from neighboring villages and the city of Shebin al-Qanater. It was an opportunity for everyone to go through a unique cultural adventure, in return for a symbolic amount that does not hinder families from Realizing this simple dream. ‏

And he continues, “The organization of the trip faced several challenges during our endeavor to ensure that no crises occurred or the loss of a child in the crowds of the Cairo Book Fair, so about 30 volunteers participated with us with clear tasks.”

And he points out that the volunteers were distributed on buses that included more than 500 people, and they had lists that included the names and phone numbers of all passengers, to follow their movements inside the exhibition and overcome all obstacles in front of them.

Salem explains that he contacted the Egyptian Ministry of Social Solidarity to tell them the details of the visit and obtain official approval from the competent authorities, and then coordinate with the General Book Authority, stressing “the great interest of officials, as they were given the opportunity to enter the exhibition for free, within the framework of Support young people and encourage them to read. ‏

Laughter and “hilarious”

The founder of the Local Community Development Association in Kafr Al-Shobak recalls: “We set out early to our destination in a majestic scene, as the streets of our village were crowded with people on their way to the exhibition, and happiness was evident on the faces and the sound of ululation everywhere.”

And he continues, “I was deeply affected at that moment, and I felt the importance of the step and the need to implement it in the best possible way.” ‏

Regarding their experience upon arrival, Salem says: “At the fair, we found a gate designated for our entry by buses, before the children moved with their families towards the various publishing houses and various events. We continued their indulgence by buying many books in several fields, especially novels.”

It also refers to the participation of some in cultural seminars, by reciting poetry or interacting with writers and public figures. ‏

And the man added, in his speech about the feelings of happiness that overwhelmed the participants, saying: “At the end of the day, everyone returned to the buses, carrying books in their hands. They moved lightly and energetically, despite their fatigue. For them, the visit was like a holiday.”

He notes that as soon as the buses approached the village, requests appeared to organize a second visit to the exhibition, pointing out that it increased with the spread of the story on social media, saying: “We only have approval and repeat the matter next week.” ‏

It should be noted that the activities of the Cairo International Book Fair will continue until February 6, at the International Exhibition Center in the Fifth Settlement, with the participation of about 1,740 publishing houses from all over the world.

In this session, the State of Jordan is honored as a guest of honor, and the great poet Salah Jahin is chosen as the character of the exhibition, and the writer Kamel Kilani is selected for the children’s exhibition.