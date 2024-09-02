With the end of August it’s time to deal with the extra pounds that inevitably arrive during the summer relaxation periods. “Aperitifs, dinners, ice creams and desserts at the end of the meal, are inevitable unforeseen eating occasions, they have probably undermined our physical shape and now we need to get back on track. But how? Is the canonical assumption ‘few calories, zero carbohydrates and lots of proteins’ enough? Or is something else needed? In the ordinary logic of do-it-yourself, the definition of a slimming diet means ‘eat less to lose weight’. And so, we often resort to inadequate diets that exclude entire groups of foods, resulting in an unbalanced composition, thus creating excesses or deficiencies of some nutrients compared to others”. This is what immunologist Mauro Minelli, professor of dietetics and nutrition at the Lum University, told Adnkronos Salute.

“In fact, a particularly restrictive weight loss diet, especially if adopted drastically after a period of abundance, induces the body to retain fat reserves as much as possible, as if we were in the midst of a sudden ‘famine’; consumption is reduced, for fear of running out of supplies; one feels increasingly tired and sleepy; protein catabolism increases, that is, the impoverishment of muscle mass, rather than fat mass. In practice, imbalances are created with consequent damage to health – he warns – And this is already evident in the phases of restriction that the diet as such imposes, causing the subject to mount an initial unconfessed disappointment, which becomes even more bitter when, upon resuming the normocaloric diet, a rapid regain of the previously lost kilos is noted. A real vicious circle, to which, in addition to nutritional factors, hormonal and/or emotional factors and/or factors linked to particular lifestyles also contribute”.

“So, if we want to proceed with a minimum of patient reasoning to restore the ordinary regime after the usual summer slump, we should never forget that the diet to follow must provide the right amount of carbohydrates every day that give the energy necessary for activities, proteins that serve to build and regenerate cells, fats essential for many metabolic functions. And then – suggests Minelli – it must be developed based on the caloric needs of the subject, in relation to age, sex, lifestyle. An example of how to set up a correct nutritional profile during the recovery period could include”.

Here is Minelli’s advice. English: “For breakfast: a hot drink that could be green tea or a vegetable milk without added sugar; mid-morning: a fruit, or a potassium and magnesium supplement drink, especially useful in case of bowel changes due to constipation that occurs following summer eating disorders. For lunch: two slices of soft white bread, preferably rye which contains few carbohydrates compared to wheat, accompanied by raw green leafy vegetables preferably fibrous, such as celery, fennel, radishes, peppers, onions, or mixed salads made of raw carrots, Belgian endive and red radicchio. Alternatively, you can plan a course of cereals such as spelt, oats, barley, or even a legume soup with a preference for lentils, but also chickpeas and beans. Another alternative could be a cheese omelette always accompanied by vegetables that can be seasoned with a spoonful of extra virgin olive oil and apple cider vinegar – he continues – In the afternoon: a handful of oil seeds (almonds, pine nuts, walnuts, celery seeds, etc.) pumpkin, flax, etc.), or a protein bar with no added sugar and added fiber, or a piece of fruit or a portion of crackers made with gluten-free flours and a few olives.”

“For dinner – he continues – a vegetable puree or a vegetable cream perhaps with the addition of quinoa or spelt, lean fish or small portions of low-fat or hard cheese, lactose-free. These are interchangeable meals, in the sense that it will always be possible to replace lunch with a product planned for dinner and vice versa. Over the course of 24 hours, you can also take vegetable extracts made up of vegetables and fruit, or biscuits with a prevalent protein and fibre content and low carbohydrate content, up to a maximum of 50 grams per day. Drinks allowed: tea, coffee, herbal teas without sugar. To sweeten better, cane sugar or, if necessary, natural low-calorie sweeteners such as stevia”.

“In the end, these are rules that are not difficult to follow, which consistently reattribute to the term ‘diet’ the real etymological meaning of ìdìaita’, that is, way of life. Therefore, a lifestyle regime not only related to the food ration, but also related to air and water, food and drink, rest and physical exercise that must never be lacking, sleep and wakefulness, affections and passions. And this style, this behavioral model that starts from a correct and quality diet, because it is tailored to each individual and should be considered as an authentic philosophy of life, should probably find the space it deserves in every season of the year and of life”, concludes the immunologist.