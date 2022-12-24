Orizaba, Veracruz.- Insecurity on the main highways of the Gulf of Mexico is the order of the day, as evidenced by a multiple assault on Highway 150D Orizaba-Puebla, at the height of municipality of hopewhere armed subjects assaulted several motorists.

The events occurred on the night of December 22 at kilometer 225, in the town of San Jose Cuyachapa of the aforementioned municipality, when drivers of private vehicles and carriers were intercepted by men with high powered weaponswho pointed lasers at them to make them stop.

A video recorded by a family traveling in a car captured the moment when several cars and trucks that were ahead of them were forced to stop by the criminals. In the clip, a woman can be heard asking the person she is recording to stop capturing the scene, while she orders him to get down. Meanwhile, the driver manages to reverse to flee the site.

This is the fourth assault in the last two weeks in that same area, since on December 7 armed individuals tried to stop a trailer operator when he was driving near the municipality of amozocbut when they saw that it did not stop, they fired on the unit, injuring the driver to death when he received two bullets.

On December 11, a 5-year-old boy died while traveling with his family in a van, after they came across a fake checkpoint on the same route where armed men told them to stop. The father, who was driving the unit, decided not to stop and accelerate, but the criminals fired at the vehicle, injuring the child.

According to what was reported by the authorities, the family was able to reach the town of Palma de Bravowhere they would seek medical attention for the little one, but unfortunately he had already died inside the unit.

We recommend you read:

In other similar events, on December 15, on the same highway in the direction of Veracruz, in the section of the Battered Summitsthere were two road accidents that forced the vehicles to stop, but this was taken advantage of by armed subjects who began to assault the drivers of two trailers and even shot to intimidate them, without knowing in detail if there were people arrested.