Work where others go on vacation: The “workation” model is becoming more popular. But implementing it is not that easy.

Workation: looks very relaxed, but it's not always so. Image: Corbis

In a world of flexible working models, mobile working no longer knows any boundaries. So why not move your own workplace for a few weeks, escape the daily grind and work on the beach in Spain? Working from another location for a set period of time without having to give up your job or your usual structures is becoming increasingly popular, especially among younger employees.

“Workation”, as the combination of work and vacation is also called, sometimes even plays a role for young applicants when choosing an employer. According to a survey by communications company Cisco in collaboration with Yougov, 42 percent of employees under the age of 35 see work opportunities as a deciding factor when choosing their next employer. This is one of the reasons why companies are increasingly addressing the issue.