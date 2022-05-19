Sinaloa.- The National Registry of Mobile Telephony Users, what included biometric data, Already not valid in Mexicoaccording to the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation.

Respect for digital rights and the privacy of citizens prevailed over the reform proposed by Morena. Despite this, discrepancies about the need to regulate the sale of mobile chips to prevent crimes and the privacy of citizens persistbefore an increase in crimes, such as extortion.

Unconstitutional

Pepe Flores, spokesman for the Network in Defense of Digital Rights, pointed out to Debate that the Panaut was a very invasive measure that did not reflect evidence of its usefulness in the fight against organized crime and that, on the contrary, the creation of this type of centralized database with biometric information put the population at risk.

“We maintained a campaign called No al Padrón, through which we sent our concerns to the legislators. After it was approved, we even created a platform for people to file amparo claims against the creation of the Panaut,” he explained.

This discussion was escalating. The National Institute of Transparency, Access to Information and Protection of Personal Data (INAI) and a minority of the Senate proposed an action of unconstitutionality. “We celebrate the decision of the Supreme Court, because it takes up many of these arguments that civil society organizations and privacy activists have seen.”

extortion

However, Raúl Sapién, president of the National Private Security Council (CNSP), shared for Debate that, despite the cancellation of the registry, in Mexico it is still necessary legislation that protects the personal data of citizensbut, in turn, that regulates the lack of control in the sale of chips mobile phones that are used to commit crimes, including extortion.

The national representative argued that currently 15 to 18 different chips are used to commit a kidnapping, while the extortions come from more than 220,000 telephone numbers whose identity is unknown.

“The regulated sale of chips is necessary to combat crime and the collection of the right of floor in Mexico,” he said.

Privacy and crimes

Given this scenario, he considered it feasible for the federal government to insist on the issue presenting a new initiative to Congressbut this time ensure database protection. For this, he considered that INAI’s support could be counted on.

“Today he remains headless again, in regulatory limbo, that the traceability of misuse given to telephone lines cannot be known. Today a weapon can be as deadly as a cell phone. Through him extortion, bank fraud, kidnapping are carried out, ”he reaffirmed.

At this point, Pepe Flores, spokesman for the Network in Defense of Digital Rights, acknowledged for Debate that from the first phase of this project, civil society organizations, including the mobile phone companies themselves, proposed less invasive measures to privacy, but they were scrapped and scrapped by lawmakers.

He emphasized that for now you can use the tools you already have, such as tracking mobile phones, with the prior order of a judge, in criminal cases.

4 Facts You Should Know

On April 13, 2021, senators approve the register

The legislators generally approved the opinion to the minute that reforms the Federal Telecommunications and Broadcasting Law to create the National Register of Mobile Telephony Users.

Contains biometric data

The reform intended to obtain data such as: mobile phone number, date and time of activation, full name of the user, nationality, official identification number with photo and CURP, as well as biometric data of the user.

The SCJN pauses the implementation for six months

In October 2021, the First Chamber of the SCJN confirmed the suspension of effects and consequences of the decree that creates the National Registry of Mobile Telephony Users (Panaut). It was given for six months.

They definitively reject the opinion. There will be no pattern

The Plenary of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation approved the project of sentence that declares the total invalidity of the decree that creates the National Registry of Mobile Telephony Users (Panaut).