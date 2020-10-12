There is no hope of any tension between India and China on the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The People’s Liberation Army (PLA) of China has increased troop movements on the north coast of Pangong Tso. This clearly shows that at present, China does not plan to back down or reduce the deadlock. Let me tell you that today the seventh round of military diplomatic talks between India and China will begin in Chushul.

According to military commanders, the PLA has deployed an additional brigade north of Pangong Tso at Finger Point Four to maintain the morale of the deployed force. He said, “Given that both sides are stationed at Finger Point Four at about 18,000 feet and the weather is deteriorating.” The PLA is carrying out 200 soldiers at a time to boost the morale of the front-line troops. This clearly means that the PLA has no plans to disband at least this winter. ”

The seventh round of Corps Commander level talks between India and China will be held today. In this meeting, India will pressurize the neighboring country to withdraw the troops as soon as possible and completely. The Line of Actual Control (LAC) of East Ladakh between the two countries has been at loggerheads for the past several months.

Government sources said that talks will start from 12 noon in the Indian side of Chushul sector in eastern Ladakh. From the Indian side, the agenda of this dialogue is very clear, which includes disengagement of troops from all disputed areas. The China Study Group (CSG), comprising Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, CDS chief General Bipin Rawat and three army chiefs, on Friday finalized India’s strategy for military talks. gave.

CSG is India’s premier policy making body on China. Sources said that India would strongly oppose any demand by China for the withdrawal of Indian troops to initiate the dis-engagement process from several strategic heights on the southern bank of Pangong Lake.

During previous corps commander-level talks, the Chinese military called for the withdrawal of troops from several strategic heights in Mukhpari, Rejang La and Magar mountain areas around the southern bank of Pangong Lake. In the night of 29–30 August, Chinese troops unsuccessfully tried to infiltrate, after which Indian troops occupied strategic heights.

India has been ensuring that the process of dis-engagement starts simultaneously at all face-to-face locations. A source said that India will once again pressurize full disengagement of troops from all places. The source said that the two sides will also talk on stability on the ground, not taking any new steps to create tension in that area, etc.