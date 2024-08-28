From the collection of genetic material from a crime that occurred 44 years ago in Washington, USAIn 1980, researchers could solve the case after recovering from a sample that remained in a cigarette and links one of the suspects.

In recent decades, the margin for criminals to go unnoticed has been drastically reduced due to technological advances that allowed authorities to solve crimes that at another time would have been impossible. Thus, the police authorities of the city of Kent could solve a crime that has not been found for decades, since at that time the technology for Identifying a suspect by comparing genetic material was not available.

Through its official social media account, the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office reported that Dorothy Marie Silzel She was last seen alive on February 23, 1980. And three days later, officers found her dead, with marks suggesting she had been sexually assaulted and then strangled.

Four decades later, in March 2022, the Kent police searched for possible DNA matches and narrowed the list of suspects to 11 names, one of which was Kenneth Kundert, who He was questioned by officers and refused to give a voluntary sample. to contribute to the research.

Cigarettes as a key to solving crime

From the interview with the officers, Kundert began to come under the police radar. In the following days, He dropped a cigarette before entering a storeand The agents managed to recover it to detect DNA through an analysisThe results surprised the researchers.

Police recovered a cigarette that the suspect dropped before entering a store.

From the research it emerges that DNA found on the cigarette matched genetic material recovered from the crime scene in the Silzel condominium, so Kundert was arrested on August 20charged with first-degree murder. He is currently being held on $3 million bail and could be extradited from Arkansas to Washington to face charges.