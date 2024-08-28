According to the criteria of
Through its official social media account, the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office reported that Dorothy Marie Silzel She was last seen alive on February 23, 1980. And three days later, officers found her dead, with marks suggesting she had been sexually assaulted and then strangled.
Four decades later, in March 2022, the Kent police searched for possible DNA matches and narrowed the list of suspects to 11 names, one of which was Kenneth Kundert, who He was questioned by officers and refused to give a voluntary sample. to contribute to the research.
Cigarettes as a key to solving crime
From the interview with the officers, Kundert began to come under the police radar. In the following days, He dropped a cigarette before entering a storeand The agents managed to recover it to detect DNA through an analysisThe results surprised the researchers.
From the research it emerges that DNA found on the cigarette matched genetic material recovered from the crime scene in the Silzel condominium, so Kundert was arrested on August 20charged with first-degree murder. He is currently being held on $3 million bail and could be extradited from Arkansas to Washington to face charges.
#cigarette #solve #crime #years #United #States
Leave a Reply