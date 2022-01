How did you feel about this matter?

Movements that had called for the referendum denounced intimidation at the signature collection points and “impossible” conditions to reach more than 4 million supporters.| Photo: EFE/HENRY CHIRINOS

The National Electoral Council (CNE) of Venezuela, controlled by Chavismo, denied this Thursday (27) the continuation of a process to activate a referendum to revoke the mandate of dictator Nicolás Maduro.

The CNE reported that those responsible for the request managed to collect only 42,400 signatures and that the national average of statements received was 1.01% of the electoral census. No state reached the required 20% of the electorate.

The day before, the movements that had called for the referendum denounced intimidation at the signature collection points and classified the conditions to be met as a “joke” and “impossible”, which is why they decided not to summon Venezuelans for the day, despite some citizens have appeared.

The CNE set only 12 hours for signature collection, from 6 am to 6 pm (local time) on Wednesday (26). The movements said that, in addition to the reduced hours, the number of locations established by the electoral body were insufficient to collect more than 4 million signatures.

The organizations promoting the referendum informed that they will present an annulment appeal to the Venezuelan Supreme Court and will denounce the obstacles encountered to international bodies.