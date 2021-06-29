Luka Jovic has become one of the most sought after names in the Milan market. The Rossoneri are considering their incorporation and ‘La Gazzetta dello Sport’ today interviewed Hélder Cristóvao, Benfica B coach, who trained both the Madrid forward and João Félix in the 2016/17 season: “They were two predestined, but with Luka I had to fight a lot, I just wanted to haggle “. According to the coach, for the Rossoneri “it would be a huge signing” because “Luka is already another player, at Eintracht he learned the culture of work.” For Cristovao the lack of goals from the striker in the merengue team was a matter of drawings: “He performs much better with a striker next to him, he was playing 4-4-2 with me. Also, with Benzema it would be difficult for anyone to stand out. “

Jovic always had personality: “In training I worked with Ruben Dias and I always wanted to face him. I asked him why, and he told me that you could only improve playing against the top players. “Despite his talent, Jovic also showed some flaws at Benfica:” At first he was shy, lonely. I told him that he should play more with his teammates, he said yes and then he did the same thing again, he didn’t work hard enough. It is a great reproach that I have, perhaps it was my fault if he went to Eintracht “. Milan, for the coach, would be the ideal destination: “There he can become a real great. If you do well in the Bundesliga, you can play anywhere. “