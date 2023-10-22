With journalism workshops, talks, Colombian gastronomy and vallenato, the Gabo Festival landed in Montevideo, where, within the framework of the “Macondo” cultural event and for the first time outside of Colombia, it seeks to generate collaboration networks between journalists and storytellers from all over Latin America.

Devised by the Comedia Nacional, the cast of the Municipality of Montevideo as a holistic tribute to the figure of Gabriel García Márquez (1927-2014), “Macondo” reached the ears of the Gabo Foundation, which, mandated by the writer, has promoted Latin American journalism “of excellence and ethical coherence” since 1995, as “an interesting idea.”

As magical as it is realistic

The thing is that, as the director of special projects of the Gabo Foundation, Daniel Marquínez, assures EFE, the opportunity arose to make a first version of the Gabo Festival outside of Colombia, where it has taken place every year since 2013, making Montevideo a key facet. by the author born in Aracataca.

According to Marquínez, The contribution of the festival to “Macondo” occurs, in the style of magical realism, in its ability to unite “reality” What does reporting and research involve in the legacy of the Colombian Nobel Prize winner with the “magic” of his creativity, also present in the “new formats and new narratives” of journalism that the Foundation promotes.

To what this version held at the Solís Theater describes as a “branch” of the Gabo Festival, which, with a last edition attended by 12,000 people, has been held in Bogotá since 2013, the Spaniard reveals that it is not from all casual that it is replicated in Uruguay.

“When Gabo began to publish, Uruguayan criticism was super important for the development of his work internationally.so this is a simile many years later, that Uruguay is the one who for the first time facilitates and allows the festival to leave Colombia gives it a bit of visibility outside,” he highlights.

Along the same lines, he maintains that the Gabo Foundation decided to pay tribute this Saturday to the almost centenary Uruguayan poet, essayist and critic Ida Vitale, understanding her “as part of that cosmogony of Latin American authors who share a generation or a group”, in her case the so-called Generation of 45, made up of Juan Carlos Onetti or Mario Benedetti.

Of beauty and misery

A sung gathering titled “Gabo and the Barranquilla Group” in “La Cueva”, the space at the Solís Theater that recreates the mythical bar where that group of Colombian intellectuals met, or a talk about García Márquez with Uruguayan and Colombian participation are just a few. of the proposals of the Montevideo Gabo Festival.

remembering how ‘Gabo’ said that Latin America is “a continent full of beauty and full of misfortune.”” and that what was needed were “resources to tell this outrageous reality”, training in journalism focuses on the workshops “Body, reality and performance” and “Investigative journalism with Daniela Castro.”

In the first, the Chilean journalist and director of the magazine Anfibia, Cristian Alarcón, and the Argentine Sol García address performative journalism, while in the second the Colombian Daniela Castro, a member of the OCCRP project, teaches tools to investigate organized crime and corruption .

Also on journalism but open to the public, the Foundation convenes a talk on narrative journalism in which the Argentine Leila Guerriero and the Uruguayan Soledad Gago, among others, participate.

On the artistic level, a high point for music lovers comes from the hand of Beto Murgas and Canario Pacheco in “Los vallenatos de Gabo“, where musicians of the Colombian genre play favorites of the writer such as “La gota frida”, by Emiliano Zuleta, or “La dios coronada”, by Leandro Díaz.

Regarding gastronomy, meanwhile, the Festival offers an exchange between the anthropologist of the Wayuu indigenous people Weildler Guerra and the Colombian chef of Arab roots Chechi Restrepo, known as Ajá Chechi, who offers “snacks that portray the diversity of the Colombian Caribbean.”

EFE