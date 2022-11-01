Mexico.- Dozens of children from a primary school in Culiacan, Sinaloa, they celebrated Halloween with ‘JGL’ and other corridos dedicated to drug traffickingthis was reflected in a video that came anonymously to the DEBATE newsroom.

It was in a basic level school, located in a neighborhood in the north central sector, where, like every October 31, a celebration with infants dressed as catrinas and catrinesdances and other activities focused on the whole family.

The development of the event was usual, children with the best costumes that their tutors could get, all of them showing with poise the Mexican roots they represented. The unusual came at the end, when they had a moment of relaxation and played music on the school speakers.

Corridos dedicated to organized crime groups began to play at full volume, a reflection of the local culture that made many of the minors dance, perhaps without dimensioning the words that resonated on the walls of the institute.

We recommend you read:

Songs like ‘JGL’, by Luis R Conriquez and La Adictiva; ‘El Belicón’, of Featherweight and Raúl Vega; They set those present at the Halloween celebration made in a primary school in Culiacán, Sinaloa.