«In almost four decades of mounting the canopy for the departure of the Nazareno from the Pescadería, we have seen and experienced everything, but these last three have been very sad. We want this to happen, because my colleagues and I hope to once again contribute to the Nazarene coming out at dawn on Good Friday, “Leandro Sánchez told LA VERDAD yesterday, as an example of a dedication that yesterday received a public tribute. Sánchez was one of the recipients of the honorable mention of the Agrupación del Jesús during the morning delivery of the keys to the gate of the Pescadería. This year the act was more symbolic than ever, given that neither the titular image of the Marraja Brotherhood nor any other will be processed during Holy Week in Cartagena, due to the pandemic.

The event, held at the gates of the Fishermen’s Association, was attended by the president of the Port Authority, Yolanda Muñoz, who handed over the keys to her counterpart from the Agrupación del Jesús, Manuel Hernández Aguado. Both hoped that next year it would be possible to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the departure of the procession from the Pescadería. Hernández Aguado thanked “the immense enthusiasm” with which the workers of the Port Authority take care that each year the image is protected and can leave at the right time for the Holy Meeting in the Plaza de la Merced.

I remember everything; the dedication of the companions who collected thyme and rosemary from Galifa to deliver it to the processionists at the Fishmonger; the sleepless nights on every Good Friday eve in which a storm threatened. In 2001 or 2002 we had to take Jesus under cover in a hurry so that he would not get wet and prepare them again very shortly before departure so that they could process him … there are thousands of anecdotes “, commented Leandro Sánchez. “I only hope to be able to live it one more time before I retire, because I have little left,” he added, along with some of his colleagues. Others he remembered. “To my father, may he rest in peace, to Sebastián Acosta Morote …”, he recalled

Easter unites



“These workers show their soul, their feeling and the dedication that the entire Port Authority has with Holy Week and with the Jesus of the Port of Cartagena,” said Yolanda Muñoz. “Although this year he will not be able to go out to join La Pequeñica, nothing can take away the illusion of remembering this symbolic act of commitment to Holy Week. Go, coupled with that, the recognition to the people who every year these days turn to make the exit of Jesus possible, “he added, before posing with Miguel Hernández and the workers with the framed image of Jesus.

The same feeling of involvement showed the mayor, Ana Belén Castejón, on behalf of the City Council. “Easter is what most exemplifies the union of all Cartagena and what better than this symbolic act to continue demonstrating it,” he said, in the company of the vice mayor, Noelia Arroyo, and the deputy mayor, Manuel Padín, who also attended the tribute.