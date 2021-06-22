The first batch of Janssen vaccine against covid-19 arrived this Tuesday morning, 22, at Guarulhos International Airport, in São Paulo. In this shipment, which was delayed a week after the suspension of the shipment of 3 million doses, came half of the planned doses of the Johnson & Johnson pharmaceutical immunizer, totaling 1.5 million doses.

Earlier this month, the Ministry of Health announced that it had closed an agreement with the pharmaceutical company for the purchase of 38 million doses of vaccine. The delivery forecast is 16.9 million doses between July and September and 21.1 million from October to December.

Janssen’s vaccine received approval for emergency use in Brazil from the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) in March this year. The immunizing agent has the differential of being applied in a single dose, something considered positive for accelerating the population’s vaccination process.

On the 12th of June, the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, announced that 3 million doses would arrive in the country on June 15th, but the shipment was cancelled. This Monday, 21, he made the announcement of the shipment that arrived in the morning.

short shelf life

In testimony to Covid’s CPI in the Senate on the 8th, Queiroga informed that the batch with 3 million vaccines against covid-19 from Janssen would arrive with a short expiration date, expiring on June 27th. On the 14th, Anvisa announced the approval of the extension of the validity period of the immunizing agent from three to four and a half months, under storage conditions of 2º to 8º C. The US regulatory agency Food and Drug Administration (FDA, na acronym in English) gave the approval for the extension within the deadline on the last 10th.

