LThe Colombian National Team shook off Costa Rica’s defensive approach and with an extraordinary performance, won 3-0 this Friday in Glendale, Arizona, to ensure qualification for the quarterfinals of the Copa América 2024.

Since Argentine Néstor Lorenzo took over the team in June 2022, Colombia has not lost a single match.

There are now 22 under his command, plus three others from his predecessors: two with Reinaldo Rueda, at the close of the failed qualifying for the World Cup in Qatar, and one with Héctor Cárdenas, who directed, as caretaker, a friendly against Saudi Arabia.

Of those 25 games, Colombia won 20 and drew five. Eight of those matches were official (six in qualifying and two in the Copa América) and the rest were preparation games.

Brazil’s historic record was equaled by Colombia this Friday

The victory against Costa Rica left an important mark from a statistical point of view: For the first time in history, Colombia wins ten consecutive games. The most he had achieved was seven wins in a row, on two occasions: 1988-89 and 2001.

That mark, according to Spanish statistician Alexis Martín Tamayo, better known as @2010MisterChip, becomes a historical record for Conmebol: it equals the highest number of consecutive wins, which is held by Brazil. Colombia left behind the mark of nine wins in a row that the teams of Argentina and Peru have.

Since when has the Colombian national team not lost?

The last defeat of the Colombian senior team was on February 1, 2022, when they lost 1-0 against Argentina, with a goal by Lautaro Martínez, at the Mario Alberto Kempes stadium in Córdoba, in the qualifiers for Qatar.

Colombia, with its place already secured for the quarterfinals, will face Brazil in the closing of the first phase of the Copa América, this Tuesday, at 8 pm, at the Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara (California).

Beyond the unbeaten record, the goal of the national team is to fight for the continental title, which it has only achieved once, in 2001, precisely when it had achieved its best streak of consecutive victories. In that edition of the Cup, which Colombia played at home, it won all the games and did not concede any goals.

