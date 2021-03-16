One year after the state of alarm that put the 47 million Spaniards in strict quarantine for almost one hundred days to curb the voracity of the coronavirus, Madrid became The oasis from neighboring countries: it is the only European capital where museums, cinemas, theaters, bars and restaurants they are open.

In the last twelve months, Spain added almost 3.2 million people who were diagnosed with Covid-19. However, the restrictions that apply here, less strict than those imposed in other European cities, stain the bars on Ponzano Street in the Chamberí neighborhood of Madrid, French accent.

Couples and groups of young people, almost all foreigners, drink and spend until 22:59 –last minute allowed before curfew- at outdoor tables in the Malasaña neighborhood.

“They look at us badly but we are not doing anything illegal,” he tells Clarion Caroline, a 19-year-old French woman who came from Nantes with two friends, all three with negative PCR.

In January, about 118,000 French tourists disembarked in Spain, of which 60 percent came to relax from the restrictions of their own country and tempted by the proposals of the low-cost airlines, which offer idea and return tickets from Paris to Madrid with rates that are between 70 and 150 euros.

The clandestine parties



The epidemiological control policies of those French who entered Spain by land, however, revealed a worrying front: those who arrived on Spanish soil by road – three out of four people – were not required to present a negative PCR. There were no controls on the highways.

In this third wave of pandemic, so far, only the 8 percent of Spaniards received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine but, every weekend, the Police dismantle clandestine parties in tourist departments, in garages and in hidden places. The last Saturday and Sunday were almost 300.

Bars open in Madrid. Photo: Bloomberg

In the heart of Madrid, near the Puerta del Sol and in the surroundings of Opera, the anonymous contacts for the parties that will break out in the suburbs Madrid, far from the most touristy area due to the intense police controls that patrol it.

Armored Easter

The Interterritorial Health Council agreed for the autonomous communities to close the perimeter of their territories during Holy Week, except for the archipelagos of the Balearic Islands and the Canary Islands where the incidence of coronavirus infections is much lower than in the peninsula.

Also with those seven Spanish regions -among which is Madrid- that consider March 19 a holiday because it is Saint Joseph’s Day and, therefore, Father’s Day.

Outdoor tables. Photo: Bloomberg

The Community of Madrid, whose president Isabel Diaz Ayuso announced early elections for May 4, refused the closure that he finally complied with, although he presented an appeal to the National Court against the perimeter closure of the region.

The Madrid Deputy Minister of Public Health and Covid-19 Plan, Antonio Zapatero, warned that the appeal presented is based on the fact that, in his opinion, the Ministry of Health cannot legally “impose” the agreement of the Inter-territorial Council of the National Health System.

On the street, Spaniards complain of not being able to move within the borders of their own country, something that yes foreigners can do.

The Prado museum, also open. Photo: AP

The paradox is explained because, behind closed doors, it is the autonomous communities that decide whether or not to allow the arrival of compatriots from other regions while, in the case of the rest of the citizens of the European Union, Spain should go back to closing borders to prevent the entry of visitors from other countries of the Schengen area, measures that are usually taken as a block.

Meanwhile, for thousands of Europeans Madrid continues to be the fertile ground, real or dreamed, of “life as before” that the pandemic left in the freezer a year ago.

Madrid. Correspondent

