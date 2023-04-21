The fish markets in the Northern Emirates witnessed an abundance of fish species on sale as a result of the breeding season, which led to a decrease in their prices, and consequently an increase in the demand for their purchase.

The head of the Umm Al Quwain Fishermen’s Association, Jassim Hamid Ghanem, attributed consumers’ desire to buy fish to their desire to change their diet, and reduce the consumption of chicken and red meat, which were almost daily meals on the breakfast tables. He added that the main reason behind the decrease in fish prices in Ramadan and during the blessed Eid Al-Fitr days is their coincidence with the breeding season, expecting that prices will return to normal two weeks after Eid Al-Fitr (after the end of the breeding season). He added that the sales booths in the fish market witnessed an abundance of fish species as a result of the fishermen withdrawing their jars, which were full of various types of fish. to raise the gargoyles.

He pointed out that there are fishermen who prefer to remove the gargoyles a week after the holiday, with the aim of catching larger quantities of fish, adding that prices rise again after two weeks due to the high temperatures, the summer season, the end of the fish breeding season, and the decline in fishermen’s descent to the sea.

For his part, the fisherman in the Al-Mairid fish market in Ras Al-Khaimah, Muhammad Hamid, indicated that the season of fish breeding mainly contributed to the decrease in its prices, especially the Shaari and Al-Safi fish, as the fish are caught near the shore (land), which facilitates the fishermen’s work and avoids them entering. far out to sea.

He said that a kilogram of sherry and net is sold at a price ranging between 15 and 18 dirhams, and a kilogram of grouper, hawthorn and kingfish is sold at a value of 45 dirhams.

Jish fish are sold at a price ranging from 20 to 25 dirhams per kilogram.

He added that the demand for “salty” is increasing during Eid Al-Fitr, as 10 pieces of it are sold at a value of 200 dirhams, as it is the favorite meal for many citizen consumers on this occasion and other occasions.