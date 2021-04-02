Maybe this Easter Italy is subject to strict confinement due to the coronavirus, with travel restrictions between regions and the imposition of new quarantines.

Yet just a few miles offshore, MSC Grandiosa cruise ship guests sway to Latin music on deck and sip cocktails by the pool.

The Grandiosa this boreal winter sailed the Mediterranean Sea with seven-night voyages, as a lone standard-bearer of the global cruise industry, a special case among landfills that have closed hotels and resorts around the world.

After cruise ships were the first sources of highly publicized coronavirus outbreaks, the Grandiosa has tried to ride through the pandemic with strict antivirus protocols approved by Italian authorities seeking to create a “health bubble” on board.

Passengers and crew are tested before and during cruises. The requirement to wear face masks, temperature controls, contact tracing bracelets, and frequent cleaning of the boat are designed to prevent outbreaks.

Passengers from outside Italy must arrive with negative Covid-19 tests carried out 48 hours before their departure and only residents of European countries in the Schengen zone, in addition to Romania, Croatia and Bulgaria, are allowed to make reservations with policies Covid insurance.

On Wednesday, the Grandiosa set sail from the Italian port of Civitavecchia to start the Easter cruise, with 2,000 passengers of the 6,000 for which it has capacity and stopovers planned in Naples and Valletta (Malta), before returning to its home port in Genoa.

Passengers welcomed the appearance of normality which means the freedom to eat in a restaurant or sit by the pool without a mask, even if the virus remains a present concern.

“After a year of restrictive measures, we thought we could take a week-long break and relax,” said Stefania Battistoni, a 39-year-old teacher and estranged mother who drove all night from Bolzano in northern Italy with her two children and their mother to board the cruise.

Dancers and actors practice for a performance aboard the Grandiosa cruise ship. Photo: AP

A sinking sector

The pandemic has made global cruise passenger numbers plummet, which have gone from a record 30 million in 2019 to just over 350,000 since July 2020, according to the Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA), the world’s largest grouping, which represents 95% of the capacity of the maritime cruises.

Currently, fewer than twenty ships operate worldwide, a small fraction of the 270-ship fleets of CLIA members.

The United States could be one of the last markets to reopen. It may not do so until the fall and in Alaska until 2022. Two Royal Caribbean cruise lines, which normally depart from Miami, have opted instead to offer June sailings from the Caribbean, where governments are eager to revive their economies based on The tourism.

MSC spokeswoman Lucy Ellis said positive cases of the virus have appeared on board MSC ships, especially during the fall wave.

On board the cruise, passengers escape the restrictions in force in Italy due to the coronavirus. Photo: AP

Offshore precautions

“The important thing is that we have never had an outbreak,” he said. The Grandiosa is equipped with a medical center with facilities for molecular and antigen testing, as well as a respirator.

They have reserved additional booths to isolate suspected cases. Thanks to contact tracing bracelets, if a passenger tests positive, medical personnel can identify anyone they have been close to. Once the situation is clarified, any person who tests positive is transferred to the ground.

According to the independent consultancy Bermello Ajamii & Partners, only 23 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed on ships since the sector began a tentative relaunch last summer, representing a passenger contagion rate of 0.006%.

critics

However, those who criticize the cruise industry they say the risk is not worth it and that cruise lines should have taken advantage of the downtime to solve the long-standing environmental and labor problems that the industry has faced.

“All the big cruise ships burn huge volumes of the dirtiest and cheapest fuel around,” said Jim Ace of the environmental group Stand Earth, a member of the Global Cruise Activists Network.

“Cruise companies could have taken advantage of the Covid lockdown to address the impact they have on public health and the environment. Instead, they scrapped some of their older ships and raised money to stay alive.”

However, passengers on board appreciate the opportunity to enjoy activities that have generally been closed in Italy and much of Europe for a year: the theater, the restaurants, the duty-free shopping and the live music in the bars.

Temperature control for passengers boarding the Grandiosa cruise ship, in Italy. Photo: AP

Total quarantine

Rest of Italy returns to total lockdown over Easter weekend, with stores closed and restaurants and bars open only for delivery, to try to minimize the outbreaks that the holiday may generate.

In addition, the Italian government imposed a five-day quarantine on people entering from other EU countries in order to discourage Easter breaks.

“Let’s say that after so long of restrictions and closures, this has been a decision made for our sanity,” said Federico Marzocchi, who went on the cruise with his wife and 10-year-old son Matteo.

Cruises await a reopening

The cruise industry expects a gradual opening this spring.

There are cruises that circulate through the Canary Islands, located in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Africa, such as the company AIDA, which receives German tourists.

Costa Cruises, which with MSC is one of the largest companies in Europe, will resume voyages on May 1, with seven-night cruises in Italy alone. Costa plans to start sailing the western Mediterranean from mid-June.

Britain will open to cruises in May, while MSC and Viking will launch trips to the British Isles, between several companies offering round-trip day cruises to capture one of the most important markets.

The sector expects Greece to open in mid-May, but the country has yet to announce when tourism will reopen.

The police control that the restrictions are fulfilled in the Central Station of trains in Milan, in a weekend almost shielded by the pandemic in Italy. Photo: ANSA

Expert Recommendations

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) The US published a “framework” for the resumption of cruises in the country, but the sector says that the health agency has not specified the details that companies need to know to operate their ships.

Once the CDC stipulates technical requirements, it will take about 90 days to prepare a ship for sailing, industry officials say.

Cruise companies complain that last fall’s CDC framework has lapsed outdated and it should be discarded.

They maintain that it was set before vaccines were available and before cruises in Europe resumed, which have safely carried nearly 400,000 passengers under new COVID-19 protocols. And they argue that the cruise industry is the only one in the US economy that remains closed due to the pandemic.

The International Association of Cruise Lines is pushing for US cruise ships to start operating in early July.

“Cruise passengers love to cruise, and they will go where the ships are sailing,” said Laziza Lambert, a spokeswoman for the association.

“The longer cruise activity is banned in the United States, the more other parts of the world will benefit from the positive economic impact generated by the influx of passengers.”

By Maria Grazia Murru, The Associated Press

Translation: Elisa Carnelli

