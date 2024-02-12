We have reached the fourth generation of smartphones Special Edition Apple-branded.

Known by the internal name “Ghost” and with the model number D59, iPhone SE 4 will probably stand out for the abandonment of the design similar to iPhone 8 that had characterized the series, opting for an appearance more in line with the current models , in particular, approaching iPhone 14. The new device will likely inherit many features of its more advanced predecessors, such as theadoption of Face ID instead of Touch ID and flat edges instead of rounded ones.

No changes are expected to the battery, which should maintain a capacity of approximately 3279 mAh, nor to the 48 megapixel rear camera, following the philosophy of keeping production costs low to make the device accessible to a wide audience of consumers.

Abolition of the notch iPhone SE 4 will abandon the notch and adopt the Dynamic Island on the display Rumors regarding a significant restyling in the design of the iPhone SE 4 have been circulating since last year. It was initially thought that Apple would keep the notch in revisiting his budget iPhone.

For now we know that the new iPhone will be lighter, weighing around 165 grams, and that it could adopt the USB-C port and the side Action button; but the most interesting feature comes to us from a new leak from Majin Buu on The elimination of the "notch" would be to the detriment of the IPS LCD display, replaced by a OLED of over 6 inches.

If the news proves to be true, the release of the new economic model could definitively decree the exclusion of the notch from Apple's plans.