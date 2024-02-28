The entire product line will be equipped with LTPO OLED displays with variable refresh rate up to 120Hz and always-on function.

There lack of attractive featuresfollowing some opinions, would be the basis of a possible disappointing debut for the iPhone 16 line compared to previous series, leading to a possible decrease in shipments for Apple of up to 15% this year. To address this challenge, a recent report suggests that Apple is considering an overhaul of its strategy, preparing with a revolution in screen technology across the entire iPhone 17 family in 2025. The latest rumors suggest that the iPhone 17 and 17 Plus will be equipped with LTPO OLED display.

Currently, this type of screen is the prerogative of only the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, limiting the premium range to ProMotion support and high refresh rate.

Always on Always On Display and ProMotion could arrive on the “base” models of the iPhone 17 On the one hand, there are rumors suggesting that Apple will retain LTPS panels for the more affordable iPhone 17 models.

The Elec on the contrary, reports that the entire series will be equipped with more advanced displays, and therefore all four models will have access to a high-performance screen high refresh rate. Currently, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus use low-temperature polycrystalline silicon (LTPS) panels with a fixed frequency of 60 Hz, while the iPhone 15 Pro boasts more advanced low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) panels.

The functionality Always On Display present in the Pro models of the 15 range, it is made possible by the efficient management of the ProMotion refresh rate; we could therefore find both technologies on board the entire iPhone 17 family. The move to 120Hz displays on “base” iPhone models in 2025 would represent a considerable leap forward.

LTPO panels, known for their energy efficiencyallow dynamic management of the refresh rate based on the contents displayed, ensuring a more fluid visual experience.

The ability to reduce the refresh rate to 1Hz when the screen is idle optimizes resource usage, allowing widgets and notifications to appear even when the phone is in locked mode.