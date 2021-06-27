Cristina Ochoa

Mexico City / 06.27.2021 00:38:42

Two years ago Daniela muñoz she was unemployed for the third time, because she was a trans woman; It was then that the graduate in medicine and philosophy decided to change the situation and seek to start with your own project.

“Necessity is the mother of creativity and inventiveness; It was at that moment that IOIO occurred to me. I didn’t want to depend on a company to earn money for my knowledge. So I created an application to rent everything that was possible, without having to lose it, be it things or services, “said the entrepreneur in an interview with MILLENNIUM.

IOIO works as a C2C platform in which products and services are rented; According to the director graduated from the Mexican School of Medicine of La Salle University, a large part of its growth opportunity will come from the freelance clients who will provide their services on the platform.

“A large part of the workforce is freelance and their great struggle is that they do not have any type of insurance, so we made an alliance with Sura and created medical insurance for those who are on the platform. This project promotes a circular and collaborative economy ”, he said.

During the first quarter of 2020, the company that is about to start operations it formally carried out a pilot test in which it had 15 thousand downloads.

“We are betting on giving a possibility of service to all, with quite modest commissions; we want to be a reference in the medium and long term. It is one of our great goals, to position ourselves with the new goals that are coming very strong, with commissions of 10.99 percent. IOIO will go through all the established businesses such as Airbnb, Uber and other platforms, because you will have the possibility of renting everything you want, “he said.

In the launch test, the directive observed that the offer of freelance and electronic services, bicycles and skates, in addition to the sports category they were the strongest, although it also plans to perform well in real estate proposals, among others.

The intention is to launch the platform in the United States, Canada and Latin American countries one year after launching in Mexico.

“Most of the founders are from diversity and we seek to employ people of all diversity. We want labor equity, which tries to repay that historical debt that exists with diversity, where there are many intersectionalities and disadvantages, reaching these job opportunities costs more and sometimes we don’t even realize it, ”said Muñoz.

He stated that although a venture represents an extraordinary effort, future earnings are much higher, even in a context of uncertainty.

Muñoz’s intention is also to influence to break down the barriers that exist in the community and the stigma around it.

According to National Council to Prevent Discrimination (Conapred) it is estimated that in the country more than 70 percent of trans people suffer discrimination.

“The social stigma of a trans woman is that we can only be social workers or stylists, which is not bad. But what stigma does is amputate possibilities and socially in the eyes of others you cannot be anything other than what the stigma dictates. Trans women are much more, “he concluded.

lvm