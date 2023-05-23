The factory is being built in the city of “Oxagon” within the “Neum” region.

The company also entered into an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) agreement with Air Products, as the contracting company responsible for carrying out these works and ensuring system integration at the plant level in general.

The NEOM Green Hydrogen Company also announced the approval of S&P Global for credit ratings, as an independent second party that provides an objective opinion of the financing structure without the right of recourse, confirming the commitment of this project to the terms of green loans.

Air Products, in turn, awarded major contracts to a number of technology and construction partners.

In addition, NEOM Green Hydrogen has entered into an exclusive 30-year agreement with Air Products, which will purchase all of the green ammonia produced by the plant.

The huge hydrogen plant of the NEOM Green Hydrogen Company, which is an equal partnership to implement a joint venture between ACWA Power, Air Products and NEOM, will produce up to 4 gigawatts of solar and wind energy, which in turn will be used to produce It will reach 600 metric tons per day of carbon-free hydrogen by the end of 2026, in the form of green ammonia.