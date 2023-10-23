Yoon was speaking in Riyadh, where the Public Investment Fund and Hyundai signed the agreement.

A joint statement stated that the annual production capacity of the factory will reach 50,000 electric and gas-powered cars, and this will be the first South Korean car factory in the Middle East.

The statement added, “The Fund’s share in the joint project will reach 70 percent, while Hyundai will own 30 percent… The estimated investments in the project exceed 1.8 billion riyals ($500 million).”

Hyundai Motor Group, the third largest car company in the world in terms of sales, is starting to build a factory in Saudi Arabia, which is trying to diversify its economy away from oil and aims to produce more than 300,000 cars annually by 2030.

The joint statement published by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) stated that Hyundai will be “a strategic technology partner for the development of the new factory by providing technical and commercial support.”

Yoon said that the first cars from the production line will be released in 2026. There were no specific details about the location of the factory or the models that will be made there.

Yoon visited Saudi Arabia, where he met with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and Yoon arrived accompanied by a delegation of senior businessmen, including Hyundai Motor Group CEO E.S. Chung.

The Saudi Press Agency reported that Yoon and Prince Mohammed signed several agreements, including establishing strategic partnerships and cooperation in the field of “green” hydrogen.

The Korean Yonhap News Agency also reported on Sunday that South Korea and Saudi Arabia will sign 51 agreements and memorandums of understanding worth $15.6 billion during the visit of the Korean President to the Kingdom.