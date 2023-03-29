“Outbound journey day” is what Interrail calls this day when I leave my country to explore other European countries by rail. Going on holiday without getting in the car or on the plane – that’s what I have in mind for the next two months. For the sake of the climate. And maybe for me too, so that stretching is relaxed. No fuel stops, no boarding line, no navigation system, no traffic jams, no flight cancellations, no flight mode. Just get in and look out the window. In your pocket, or better still, on your mobile phone, an Interrail pass for ten freely selectable travel days in two months. Valid in 33 countries. Domestic routes may only be used once for exit and then again for entry.

Traveling by train up to the border still has something familiar: the color of the seats in the ICE, the clothes of the conductors. The chaos when travelers want to go in opposite directions with their wheeled suitcases. You know where the sockets are. Is it worth going to the bistro? How it sounds when the current delay is announced. Everything is familiar, you hardly lift your head. Not even for the nature out there. But soon it goes through Switzerland, 15 minutes Liechtenstein, then Austria. The foothills of the Alps pass by the window. On Lake Zurich, the rails run almost at water level and close to the shore. On the right the Glarner Alps. Lake Walensee on the left, petrol-colored. At the back, the cliffs jut out like a spade blade stuck in water. In Germany, are you so close to the countryside and the soccer fields, building material depots, gardens and backyards? It may be because in the mountains everything has to push its way through the valleys. No distance possible. We are in a race with the cars on the freeway next door. I lean back confident of victory – and win.



Rain only spoils the view in Basel, the Interrail ticket takes you through Europe well covered.

:



Image: Anja Martin



Interrail – fifty years ago that was a promise of adventure and freedom. Travel without a plan and almost without money. Jump on every train for a month. I also got this free ticket after graduating from high school. The trick was to sleep on the train as well, so that you could save yourself the youth hostels. The fact that it worked so well was also due to the old compartments, which could be converted into sunbathing areas by removing all the seats. Curtain closed and shoes off. At most one conductor stuck his head in. And if that didn’t work, there were always the train stations: roll out the sleeping pad, sweatshirt as a pillow, put it in the mummy sleeping bag. Half a century and ten million travelers later, a lot has changed: the wagons, the stations, the demands for safety and comfort. And also the system.

Interrail has also been working digitally for three years, via the Rail Planner app. She confirms that today is travel day, one of ten on the pass I’ve chosen. The system generated a QR code for that day, which I can show as a ticket. I could have canceled up to midnight before that. I’ve already researched connections in the planner and saved them under “My Trip” and worked out a route that I can also look at on the digital map. All sliders of the routes that I want to drive today are pushed to the right and are therefore active. This is how you keep track. However, delays and cancellations are not displayed. You still need the national railway apps for this. Europe is not so united after all.