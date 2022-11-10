In the presence of His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination, the Community Contributions Authority – Ma’an of the Department of Community Development – Abu Dhabi today inaugurated the “Desert Shield” gymnasium for people of determination, which is based in Zayed Port in Abu Dhabi.

This gym, which is the first of its kind in the emirate, offers exclusive and diverse sports activities and a package of community activities through a unique interactive experience for people of determination that enables them to develop their sports and interactive skills.

The ceremony was attended by the Chairman of the Department of Community Development in Abu Dhabi, Dr. Mugheer Al Khaili, the Secretary General of the Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination, Abdullah Abdul Ali Al Humaidan, the Undersecretary of the Department of Community Development in Abu Dhabi, Engineer Hamad Ali Al Dhaheri, and the Director General of the Ma’an Community Contributions Authority Salama Al Amimi; In addition to a group of officials from government and private institutions such as the Abu Dhabi Ports Group, the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, the Emirates Football Association, the Family Care Authority and the Early Childhood Authority in Abu Dhabi.

The project of this gym is an example of the success of the partnership between the public and private sectors and the third represented by an innovative idea based on community entrepreneurship that had won the support of the first session of the Ma’an Social Incubator, which specialized in people of determination. The authority also provided its support for this project through the Ma’an Grant Program, and classified it as a company with a social goal.

The project focuses on serving people of determination by integrating them into society and focusing on their quality of life by taking care of their physical and psychological health.

Salama Al Amimi, Director General of Ma’an, said: “Considering that empowering people of determination is one of the most prominent societal priorities in Abu Dhabi on which the Department of Community Development in Abu Dhabi stands, the opening of this sports edifice today confirms our determination and keenness to provide innovative social solutions with a sustainable impact. What distinguishes our celebration today, is that we gather at the same time, material community support, social work through non-profit institutions, and social responsibility that comes from the private sector.These efforts combine to serve an important group in the emirate’s society.All of this is part of our efforts to achieve our vision towards a community cooperating.

Her Excellency added: “We will continue to work in the Ma’an Authority to support innovative initiatives of all kinds, especially if it presents initiatives and ideas capable of supporting social priorities in Abu Dhabi based on new and innovative means and tools that combine innovation and community care as the main axes of its working mechanisms.”

While Dr. Laila Al-Hayas, Executive Director of the Community Development Sector in the Department of Community Development, indicated that sports facilities are among the service facilities whose services should include all segments and groups of society, including people of determination, and that commensurate with their abilities smoothly and safely, pointing out that this Services and other initiatives contribute significantly to integrating people of determination into daily life and providing them with greater opportunities for their participation in public life in order to make them happy and fulfill their desires.

The Ma’an Social Incubator is a dynamic platform for accelerating projects with a social impact in line with Abu Dhabi’s social, cultural, environmental and other priorities. Through its semi-annual cycles, the incubator provides educational and guidance resources, investment opportunities and partnership building for up to 12 social companies to enhance their ability to grow and create the desired social impact.