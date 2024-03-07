Consolidated public sector nominal deficit increased by R$494 billion in 1 year, according to the Central Bank

The nominal result – which includes debt interest payments – of the consolidated public sector was in deficit in R$ 991.9 billion in the 12 months up to January. The negative balance in the accounts is close to historic highs, recorded from October 2020 to February 2021, during the covid-19 pandemic.

The R$1 trillion gap has already been overcome in 4 months in history: Oct.2020, Dec.2020, Jan.2021 and Feb.2021. The biggest deficit was R$ 1.016 trillionin January 2021. At that time, federated entities increased spending to reduce the negative impacts of the health crisis on the lives of Brazilians.

The data are from B.C. (Central Bank) and refer to the consolidated public sector – made up of the Union, States, municipalities and state-owned companies. Here's the complete (PDF – 355 kB). In January 2023, the nominal deficit accumulated over 12 months was R$497.8 billion. It increased by R$494.1 billion in 1 year.

Spending on interest on public debt soared during the period. Over the last 12 months, the consolidated public sector had expenses of R$745.9 billion up to January. This is the highest value in the historical series, which began in 2002.

When observing the trajectory of public accounts without spending on interest payments, it is noted that the primary deficit was R$246 billion in the 12 months up to January.

The Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddadsaid in March 2023 that the high Selic rate increases the fiscal deficit.

Data from the BC shows that it is more expensive to finance Brazil's debt. In October 2020, when the nominal deficit surpassed the R$1 trillion mark for the first time, the basic rate was 2% per year. Now, it is at 11.25%. A considerable part of the debt is linked to Selic and, the higher the interest rates, the greater the public sector's effort will be to finance the liabilities.

GROSS DEBT

The DBGG (Gross General Government Debt) stood at 75% of the GDP (Gross Domestic Product). It increased by 3.7 percentage points in 1 year. In January, it reached the highest level since July 2022. It corresponds to R$8.2 trillion in value.